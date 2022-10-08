Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopens in Port Charlotte
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed acute care hospital at 21298 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, according to hospital officials.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some students are entering their second week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with their school closed. And while local education leaders form plans to move everyone back into the classroom, some kids may have to wait longer than others, putting their educations on hold. In some counties, the damage is so great that […] The post Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
NICU, pediatric ICU returns to Golisano after Ian
Dozens of children are at Golisano Children’s Hospital after they were evacuated when the storm knocked out water pressure in the hospital. The babies were sent to medical facilities across the state while Lee Health got back on its feet. Within 36 hours, Golisano Children’s Hospital evacuated its entire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of public adjusters, contractors knocking on doors after Ian
Homeowners in neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian say hundreds of publics adjusters, contractors are canvassing their streets, asking to help with insurance claims.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan
On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
DeSantis, state officials speak at Port Charlotte disaster recovery center
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Port Charlotte Monday to discuss the state's latest Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
WINKNEWS.com
School District of Lee County opening temporary student enrollment offices
The School District of Lee County is opening temporary student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. Lee County schools say the satellite offices will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance. The district...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Blessings in a Backpack SWFL asking for donations for Ian recovery
Blessings in a Backpack SWFL has fed nearly 10,000 children since Ian passed through Southwest Florida. The storm left many families in need, especially those where children have a hard time finding food on weekends when school is out. “many children and families in Southwest Florida are food insecure, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County leaders discuss infrastructure as emergency response phase comes to close
Charlotte County is almost exiting its emergency response phase nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian, according to the county’s director of emergency management Patrick Fuller. Following the storm, the county had a team of people who reported to work immediately to begin the push process. A series of maps...
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
FEMA says Beverly task force is no longer needed in Florida
BEVERLY -- The FEMA group based out of Beverly expects to return soon from its mission in Florida. FEMA sent out a note on Monday announcing that it is deactivating all remaining urban search and rescue task forces and canine search teams.The Beverly team helped clean debris and search for survivors in Fort Myers for more than a week. "Fort Myers Beach, ground zero, where we are, USAR has completed their searches. Fort Myers Beach is open. We have been escorting cleanup crews to remove debris and utilities onto the island. We've established security checkpoints along the routes to ensure that traffic moves efficiently and safely," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. The sheriff said while the death toll in the county stands at 56, rescuers have saved more than 1,100 people.Construction is underway right now on a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island to the mainland by the end of the month.The base camp for the Beverly task force was JetBlue park, the spring training home of the Red Sox. After all their hard work, the team got a special tour of the ballpark.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled
The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
WINKNEWS.com
After Ian, victims turn into volunteers across SWFL
Across Southwest Florida, people are pitching in to help out. Many of those helping in the recovery effort are also Hurricane Ian victims with their own needs and challenges. Mixed in with professionals who are trained for emergency response are folks like Gary Casterlin. With no electricity or internet, he...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Comments / 2