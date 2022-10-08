ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Hart updates health status after collapse, seizure at Indiana

It was a terrifying moment in Bloomington: Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly fell backward on the sideline, slipping into a seizure. Immediately, he was surrounded by concerned staff and players, who were doing everything they could until he was stabilized enough to be carted off the field. As he was taken off, he gave a thumbs-up to those who could see in the stadium.
