Toledo, OH

Three shot outside Toledo, Ohio, high school football game

By Simon Druker
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Two adults and one student were shot outside a high school football game in Toledo, Ohio, Friday night are all expected to survive, officials said on Saturday.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Police responded to Whitmer Memorial Stadium in west Toledo after multiple shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. Video showed spectators inside the field running for safety as play was halted with less than 7 minutes left in the game.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 12 gunshots outside the southwest corner of the venue in Lucas County, Ohio. Bullet casings were seen scattered on the ground behind the fieldhouse of the stadium, which has a seating capacity of 8,000 people.

A message from Superintendent Anstadt: pic.twitter.com/K5hGrxBKQ9 — Washington Local Schools (@WLS4Kids) October 8, 2022

"Two adults and one Whitmer student were shot outside the stadium, suffering non-life-threatening injuries," Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said in a Twitter video . "There were no fatalities. We are grateful for our security and district staff who quickly secured a very chaotic scene, just as our training prepared us to do."

"To our students, staff and community, we want you to know that you are safe. This was a crime that was unrelated in any way to a Washington Local Schools student."

Toledo police later confirmed a pair of arrests had been made which could "possibly" be related to the shooting. A search continued for two more individuals.

Witnesses also saw a black Dodge Charger being towed from an apartment building in west Toledo where the arrests were made.

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic," school officials said in a statement on the district's website. "The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was established immediately."

The school's athletic events scheduled for Saturday were postponed.

