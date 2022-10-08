Read full article on original website
Why ‘She-Hulk’ is Marvel’s Best Disney+ Series
Even before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ this past August, the internet has had no shortage of jabronis voicing their complaints about the show. There has been so much media made about how She-Hulk is the worst TV show ever. All this negativity toward She-Hulk has led to some giving up on the show. However, with the final episode premiering later this week, now is the perfect time to get back on board so you can see what you’ve been missing, because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the best Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show.
Laurence Fishburne Pushed for a ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Series
After a development time that seems endless, the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series is set to premiere next year in February. During New York Comic-Con, we finally got a lot more information on the sequel that has been drip fed to us ever since its initial announcement. Diamond White will take on the role of Lunella a.k.a. Moon Girl with Steve Loter at the helm of the series. As it turns out, it was actually Laurence Fishburne that pushed for adapting this series.
‘Brown Girls’ Actress Sonia Denis Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’
Ironheart‘s cast continues to grow as time goes by. Once again, our latest update to the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios includes a new cast addition. This time around the Brown Girls actress Sonia Denis has seemingly joined the cast, which will see Dominique Throne return to the role of Riri Williams after her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month.
Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a “Whole New Deal”
Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, accepting Multiversal Variants continues to prove difficult for fans. While an entire series can be built around a Variant of a dead character hanging out with a genderswapped Variant of himself and meeting a villain who defends the timeline against Variants of himself, apparently there can only be one Daredevil. An All-New, All-Different Daredevil recently appeared in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, full of new tricks, a new personality and a new suit, but the debate as to whether or not this MCU Daredevil is the same guy fans met in Netflix’s Defenders-verse continues.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 6￼
The idea that the collective nose of the Empire is so upturned that they can’t see what’s going on right beneath it has been a central theme through the first five episodes of Andor. Key members of the fledgling Rebellion, including Cassian, understand this perception and it’s become a crack in the Imperial armor that they’ve learned to exploit. Episode 6, “The Eye”, opens with a reminder of just how much disdain the Empire has for those they see as beneath them and ends with the Empire feeling for the first time just how dangerous these people they’ve regarded as inferiors can be. However, as the season progresses into its second half, the galaxy just became a much more dangerous place for those who wish to take down the Empire.
20-Year Old ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Pilot Animatic Released Online
Seth Kearsley has recently opened up about the Kingdom Hearts animated series that never was. It has been 20 years since he worked on the project and it was something he held quite dearly, which is why he no longer wanted to keep it a secret from the world. In a surprising twist, however, instead of just talking about the project he went on to release the entire animatic for the world to see online, which you can check out here:
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
Jacob Batalon On 'Reginald the Vampire' & His Future in the MCU
'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon stars in SYFY's 'Reginald the Vampire.' He joins Trending to talk all about the new series and his future in the MCU.
Hercule Poirot Returns! ‘A Death on the Nile’ Sequel Adds Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh And Many More
While the last adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s iconic A Death on the Nile had a rough release in the middle of the pandemic, it looks like the 20th Century is still not quite done yet with Kenneth Branagh‘s take on Hercule Poirot. In a new press release, they have unveiled that their next adaptation will be A Haunting in Venice inspired by Christie‘s Hallowe’en Party which will start production in a month.
Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series Adds Isa Briones, Zack Morris and More
The cast for the upcoming Disney+ series adapting the iconic children’s horror books Goosebumps is growing, as the project has now added to its cast. Just recently, we learned that Justin Long was going to be part of the film’s cast and now they have added quite a few more. The cast now includes Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, and Miles McKenna.
Walter Perez Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ at Paramount+
Walter Perez is the latest actor to join the cast of Fatal Attraction. He joins the cast in the recurring role of Jorge Perez, an “easygoing DDA” who is said to be both sweet and genuine, and successful in his own work ethic “without locker room talk.” Perez joins a cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.
From ‘Velma’ to ‘Midnight Club:’ Hunter’s Top 5 NYCC Experiences
After months of anticipation, New York Comic-Con has come and gone. Four incredible, lovely, tiring days of being a professional nerd. If one were to tell my younger self he was attending events like NYCC as a member of the press, that little guy would explode with excitement. It’s an honor, and every moment spent sprinting around the convention center is one worth talking about. However, we have neither the time nor the patience to discuss every second, so I’ve narrowed it down to my top five experiences instead. Creating a list like this is difficult when so much of the weekend was such a good time, so don’t take it as a condemnation of anything that didn’t make the cut. It’s really just the highlight reel for a perfect game.
Brendan Fraser Describes ‘Batgirl’ as the “Antithesis” of the Usual Green Screen Superhero Films
Brendan Fraser has seen quite the glow-up since his return to acting with Doom Patrol. It opened up many avenues moving forward, and not only is he in the Oscar-contender The Whale but was also going to take on a more villainous role in the DC Extended Universe. Sadly, that was cut short when Warner Bros. suddenly decided it wanted a tax break rather than make at least some money off of the latest DC entry.
‘Black Panther’ Director Reveals When ‘Wakanda Forever’ Takes Place
Many have wondered when exactly the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Especially this project had many wondering as we know the project will act as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman with T’Challa also having died in this universe. Many assumed the project would start off with the direct aftermath of that event, but it seems that the film actually explores the aftermath a year after his in-universe passing according to director Ryan Coogler.
Chloë Grace Moretz Has Met With Marvel Studios, Interested to Play a Villain
Another young rising star in Hollywood has confirmed to have met to potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on press tour for her upcoming role in Amazon Prime’s The Peripheral, Chloë Grace Moretz has confirmed that she’s had talks with Marvel Studios to discuss a potential role in a project. Not just that, the young actress brought up a desire to play a role more on the darker side of morality.
Marvel Studios Halting ‘Blade’ as Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios is reportedly halting Blade, at least temporarily, as it continues its search for a new director. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet reporting the decision was made in order to further develop the movie and continue the search for a new director. The movie was expected to enter production in November. The crew is said to have been notified today that the production is temporarily shutting down.
First Look at Firecracker and Sister Sage in ‘The Boys’ Season 4
Two new Supes are set to join Vought International. Series newbies Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry are set to debut as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively, and we now have our first look at them in costume. The costumes, as shown below, were designed by Laura Jean Shannon who also designed Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy costume in Season 3.
Colin Farrell’s Penguin Spinoff Deals With the Aftermath of ‘The Batman’
Colin Farrell has been quite busy lately and will soon return to The Batman franchise with his very own spinoff. After a long bout of silence, the project has quickly picked up the pace with Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Lauren LeFranc set as its showrunner and slowly adding directors. In an interview with Variety, Farrell surprisingly lets a few topics loose and reveals that the series takes place right after The Batman‘s ending.
