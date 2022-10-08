ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Forgotten’ Lianne Sanderson criticises FA after Wembley omission and name error

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiuiY_0iRXeNe800
Sport

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson believes the FA “forgot about” her and other former England players, calling out the governing body in an emotional post on social media.

Striker Sanderson earned 50 caps for her country but was not among the large group of past players who marched pitchside at half-time during England’s 2-1 victory over USA at Wembley on Friday night.

The 34-year-old pundit took to Twitter on Saturday claiming she had not received an invite and noting her name had been misspelled in the matchday programme.

She wrote: “At this point I can’t say I’m surprised. All I can say is I’m sick of the hurt the systematic abuse has caused me throughout the years. They forgot about me before and many times before that and last night was just another example.

https://twitter.com/liannesanderson/status/1578740189379235841/photo/1

“All former Lionesses were invited to Wembley last night, got many souvenirs of their time playing for England, of which I’m happy for them about, especially after raising this issue at the Houses of Parliament four years ago.

“When asked what the FA can do? My response, don’t make former players feel like they are forgotten about and I wasn’t talking about myself. A lot of former players feel that way played for England.

“Now look everyone was invited accept [sic] me. That makes sense. I retired because a sport I loved so much wasn’t showing me love back. These are some of the reasons.

“Then to spell my name wrong in the programme and on the big screen, they forgot about my 50th cap. So at least allow me some moments to be proud of. I’ve created a career in media myself, no handouts or help from anyone after being ostracised for telling the truth and I will continue to do so.

“I’m happy all my former teammates enjoyed their evening, that makes me happy. But this has left me so upset yet again. Thank you to those that continue to support me. My circle is tight.”

The FA announced plans to welcome former Lionesses to the USA match in early September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first official England Women fixture, the invitations the culmination of a research project that had taken several years to compile.

While Sanderson’s name was correctly spelled in a list of all the England players identified to date, it is misspelled in a feature highlighting the 12 top trans-Atlantic talents in England and USA history.

An FA spokesperson said on Saturday evening: “We are sorry. We invited Lianne, along with more than 200 former players, to last night’s celebrations but she didn’t receive it. We have been in touch with her representatives to explain. We also apologise for her name being misspelt in the programme. With 50 caps, Lianne is an England great and deserves full recognition for the service she gave to the national team.”

The PA news agency understands that Sanderson was not the only former player who said they did not receive an invitation to Friday’s celebration, and that the FA acknowledges there may well be more past Lionesses their research has not yet uncovered.

While the programme does recognise Sanderson’s half-century of caps for England, the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward has previously stated the FA did not do enough to acknowledge her 50th cap when it was achieved.

In October 2017, she gave evidence alongside Eniola Aluko at a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of racism within the game and comments made by former Lionesses boss Mark Sampson that resulted in scrutiny of his behaviour and the Football Association’s handling of the complaints.

Sampson’s contract was terminated by the FA in September 2017, before Sanderson and Aluko gave testimony in parliament, over what it said in a statement was “clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach” during his time at Bristol Academy.

The October 2017 investigation found Sampson made racially discriminatory remarks to Aluko and fellow player Drew Spence in what were described as “ill-judged attempts at humour”.

Sanderson last appeared for England in 2015, and has said on multiple occasions she has felt “ostracised” as a result of her testimony.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eniola Aluko
Person
Mark Sampson
Person
Lianne Sanderson
Person
Drew Spence
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Premiership in trouble with Wasps likely to enter administration after Worcester

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps facing a “likely” move into administration just six days after Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership. Wasps, four-time Premiership champions, have withdrawn from Saturday’s league game against Exeter and accept that administration will probably follow “in...
RUGBY
newschain

FA prepared to accept possible punishment for wearing OneLove armband in Qatar

England are prepared to wear an anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup in Qatar even if it results in being punished by FIFA. The game’s global governing body has yet to give approval to the captains of nine European nations, including England and Wales, wearing the OneLove armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#Omission#England#Uk#The Houses Of Parliament
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Man Utd’s Marc Skinner vows to help protect players from abuse in women’s game

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has acknowledged the UK is not immune to abuse in women’s football and vowed to help protect players in the English game. Last week, US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reform after an independent investigation found abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
SOCCER
newschain

Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson praised the character of two-goal hero Rob Atkinson after his second-half strikes ended Bristol City’s five-match winless streak. The manager had accused his team of lacking spirit and application in last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Birmingham and the centre-back did not escape his anger. Atkinson’s response...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Crawford Allen welcomes introduction of VAR into Scottish football

Referees’ chief Crawford Allan has welcomed the introduction of VAR to Scottish football, with Hibernian’s clash with St Johnstone the first match to use the system later this month. After nearly three years of planning, development and testing, FIFA has given the green light to introduce Video Assistant...
UEFA
newschain

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard. Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”. In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.
RUGBY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Liz Truss and allies to discuss Ukraine after Russia attacks cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with further action after a missile and drone barrage hit Kyiv and other big cities. The attacks prompted an international outcry, with Liz Truss and fellow leaders of G7 nations expected to hold crisis talks on Tuesday with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
POLITICS
newschain

Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson wants his team to put more pressure on Fiorentina as they look to turn around their fortunes against the Italians. Neilson’s side lost 3-0 at Tynecastle last week to leave them on three points from three matches in third place in Europa Conference League Group A.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy