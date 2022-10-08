Read full article on original website
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?
Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Former Patriots quarterback has strong words for Matt Patricia
Since his return to New England earlier this year, Matt Patricia has endured a lot of criticism. After being fired from his head coaching position in Detroit, many questioned Bill Belichick’s decision to bring his former defensive coordinator back on the staff. The concerns heightened shortly thereafter when Patricia presumably took over offensive play-calling duties after Josh McDaniels’ departure.
Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?
During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
Patrick Mahomes’ stellar performance give Chiefs another comeback win
Patrick Mahomes’s stellar performance completed a 17-point comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Monday Night Football versus the Las Vegas Raiders proves why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can come back to win any game. The statistics tell part of the story. His intangibles tell the other side.
Alabama still uncertain about Bryce Young’s availability
The status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains uncertain for the third-ranked Crimson Tide’s visit to No. 6 Tennessee on
Cardinals: Adam Wainwright has nothing to apologize for
Just a few days after losing the Wild Card round, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright explained his late-season struggles in a social media post. Wainwright struggled mightily late in the year, which is why he didn’t start either of the Cardinals first and only two playoff games against the Phillies.
3 massive preseason issues that will doom the Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers are halfway through the preseason and while the game outcomes do not matter, there is a lot to learn about the team in these games. Last year the Lakers were awful in the preseason with fans and players alike spinning it as not mattering. What happened?...
