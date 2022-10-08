ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?

Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
FanSided

Former Patriots quarterback has strong words for Matt Patricia

Since his return to New England earlier this year, Matt Patricia has endured a lot of criticism. After being fired from his head coaching position in Detroit, many questioned Bill Belichick’s decision to bring his former defensive coordinator back on the staff. The concerns heightened shortly thereafter when Patricia presumably took over offensive play-calling duties after Josh McDaniels’ departure.
FanSided

Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?

During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
FanSided

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright has nothing to apologize for

Just a few days after losing the Wild Card round, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright explained his late-season struggles in a social media post. Wainwright struggled mightily late in the year, which is why he didn’t start either of the Cardinals first and only two playoff games against the Phillies.
FanSided

FanSided

