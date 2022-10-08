Read full article on original website
The Rangers final roster cuts, or at least what appears to be the Rangers final roster cuts, were made yesterday with Julien Gauthier and Jarred Tinordi on waivers. They also signed Jimmy Vesey to the league minimum off his PTO, finalizing their opening night roster with the max 23 players: 14 forwards, 7 defensemen, 2 goalies. Given their cap constraints, the roster size is a little surprising.
It looks like Sammy Blais is going to miss the home opener, as he is doubtful with an undisclosed injury. Missing Blais is the bad news, but the good news is that Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov will be in the top-six, on the first and second lines, respectively. There was some concern that Kravtsov was on the path to being a healthy scratch, since he was skating with the extras for a few days.
Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will not travel with the Rangers to Minnesota and Winnipeg for the next two games. This is clearly a blow to the Rangers, losing a promising kid after two shifts to a pretty dirty play by Victor Hedman. Alexis Lafreniere will continue on the second line for now. It’s expected Sammy Blais will go to the third line if he returns.
Hockey season is upon us, and the Rangers kick off their season tonight at home against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just 122 days ago. This is a good test for the Rangers, with a revamped and more complete lineup that has grown through playoff success and heart break. The models may not like them, but there’s a strange confidence in this team that we haven’t seen before. Optimism is at the core of these Rangers predictions for the upcoming season.
Per Larry Brooks, the Rangers have likely released Matt Bartkowski from his PTO. Bartkowski was only really an option if Zac Jones didn’t have a strong camp. He did, and won the 6D spot. This moves Libor Hajek to the 7D spot, as expected. That completes the last cut from the Rangers training camp roster.
The Rangers have signed goalie Talyn Boyko to an entry level contract. Boyko was a surprise add to the Hartford Wolf Pack training camp roster, but was cut this week. The cut was expected. Boyko, the Rangers 4th round pick in 2021, had some early struggles last year with Tri-City...
We had a little taste of DFS hockey this weekend with a pair of showdown slates between Nashville and San Jose. We reviewed the showdown strategy and how to take advantage of value players, create stacks, and try to put yourself in a position to win. The real season is about to start, with a pair of games Tuesday and a full slate on Wednesday. So let’s review our showdown strategy and how to attack the Tuesday slate. These posts are done well in advance of final lineups and odds, so be sure to follow me on Twitter. I’ll be tweeting more value plays and line shifts as we get closer to puck drop.
Per Arthur Staple, Vitali Kravtsov will not return following his injury suffered in the first period. The injury is weird in the sense that Victor Hedman just pinned him there, and there was no penalty called. It doesn’t look to be severe, but it leaves the Rangers shorthanded for the rest of the game.
Maxim Barbashev had a pair of goals yesterday for Moncton in a 6-3 win, giving Barbashev 4 goals and 5 points in 5 games this season. Barbashev isn’t really on many radars yet, but if he continues this goal scoring pace, he will be. The soon to be 19 year old is on pace to shatter his QMJHL high of 15 goals, and it’s progress like this you like to see. He still has a long way to go before he’s considered a prospect with a realistic shot at the NHL lineup.
Bryce McConnell-Barker is off to a bit of a slow start with Soo this year, with just three points in 6 games following last night’s assist in a loss. He will likely pick up the pace as the season continues. BMB was the only NY Rangers prospect in action last night.
