‘Cowgirl up’ for the 15th annual Cowgirls Against Cancer event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘Cowgirl up’ for the 15th annual Cowgirls Against Cancer at the Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 13!

The event will feature an exclusive auction, basket pulls and boutique shopping from over 26 different vendors. Guests will get to enjoy live music and specialty cocktails. Attendees can purchase tickets here for the event, which will go from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cowgirls Against Cancer supports those battling breast cancer in the Pikes Peak region by providing funds to support patients in financial distress during cancer treatment through:

Wig vouchers that suit the individual style and need of the recipient.

Home-delivered meals or grocery cards to ensure nutritional needs are met.

Transportation vouchers or gas cards to get to and from treatment.

Lymphedema garments and post-surgical camisoles.

Survivorship resources.

The organization states on its website that, “our goal is to help breast care patients with immediate needs to feel hopeful, strong, and in control while dealing with this life-altering diagnosis.”

