ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam weighing chicken ordinance

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2wVY_0iRXd1Lc00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo FILE - Chickens exiting a chicken coop behind 255 Kings Road in Schenectady.

ROTTERDAM — Chickens may soon be allowed in town.

The Town Board on Wednesday will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would allow single-family dwellings with at least 9,000 square feet of lot space to own up to six egg-laying hens. Chickens are currently prohibited under current zoning requirements in Rotterdam.

Last month, the Town Board sent the proposed law to the Planning Commission for review, which provided a negative recommendation in a 4-3 vote.

“The Planning Commission believes this proposed accessory use will impact neighbors and will give rise to issues relating to sanitary conditions, notwithstanding the proposed laws requirement for regular cleaning,” the recommendation reads.

If approved, the proposed law, which mirrors legislation in Niskayuna and Guilderland, would require residents interested in having chickens to first acquire a permit from the town that must be renewed on an annual basis at a fee that would be determined at a later date.

A “well-ventilated, predator resistant structure” would be required to house the animals at all times, which must include a minimum of 4 square feet of space per chicken. A chicken run requiring a minimum area of 10 square feet of space per chicken would also be required, according to the law.

Roosters would be prohibited.

Chicken enclosures and runs would have to be located at least 25 feet from any property, and the structures would be prohibited from being located in the front or side yards of a property, according to the proposed law.

Residents would be permitted to maintain the chickens for personal use only.

“Breeding of chickens, the sale of eggs, meat or other chicken products, and the production or fertilizer are prohibited,” the proposed law states.

Feed would be required to be stored in a metal contained within an enclosed structure and the animals would be required to be fed from a trough. Scattering feed on the ground is prohibited.

The proposal also includes a provision that would allow the town to revoke a permit if the law is not followed and would prohibit a new permit from being issued for two years. Residents would be able to appeal any decision, according to the proposal.

A timeline for when the law could be approved remains unclear.

Following the public hearing, board members would tweak the law or approve the legislation as written, or vote the proposed ordinance down.

Allowing chickens has been a hot-button issue for municipalities throughout the region in recent years.

A similar proposal has been floated in Schenectady in recent years, though any legislation has failed to gain traction. The city currently only allows chickens to be kept for educational purposes with the approval of the city’s corporation counsel.

Chickens are also prohibited in the city of Amsterdam and town of Glenville.

Scotia, meanwhile, only allows fowls to be kept on a property, so long as the animals are not kept within 300 feet of another dwelling.

But neighboring Niskayuna currently allows chickens to be kept under a law similar to Rotterdam’s proposed ordinance, though there are slight differences.

The Niskayuna law, for example, requires chickens to be kept in an enclosure with a minimum of 3 square feet of space per animal instead of four, and allows the towns’ building inspector to issue a written warning and then a $250 fine.

In Guilderland, chickens are allowed, but must be kept in a structure that is at least two feet off the ground and located at least 20 feet from a neighboring property.

A public hearing on the proposed chicken ordinance will take place at the next Rotterdam Town Board meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1100 Sunrise Blvd.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLLul_0iRXd1Lc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0iRXd1Lc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0iRXd1Lc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408Vkc_0iRXd1Lc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0iRXd1Lc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0iRXd1Lc00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Albany County approves salary disclosure law

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Glenville, NY
Rotterdam, NY
Government
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Albany County trail makes nature accessible to all

Fall has arrived, the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy leaf-peeping. But for those with disabilities, it's not as easy. That's why outdoor enthusiasts in Albany County are celebrating the Fisher Trail at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Bethlehem. “This is a classic case of it takes a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#S Corporation#The Town Board#The Planning Commission
NEWS10 ABC

Railway Union rejects labor contract deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads. This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t […]
ALBANY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.2M Project to Improve Walking/Biking in Saratoga Spa State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun on a $4.2 million redevelopment of Roosevelt Drive within Saratoga Spa State Park. The project will improve transportation safety within the park by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways adjacent to the park’s busiest stretch of roadway, which connects the Avenue of the Pines with the golf course, pools, picnic areas, and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wamc.org

Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties

In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Must see Upstate NY home: Opulent Saratoga Springs estate inspired by owners’ world travels

Sitting among the grand Victorian houses of Saratoga Springs, the “Palazzo Riggi” at 637 North Broadway is full of splendor. The home took two years to design and three years to build. Each room contains style and decor inspired by the world travels of the owners, a well-known couple who were Saratoga Springs natives, according to real estate agent Julie Bonacio. They took inspiration from Bali, Italy, France, Africa, and more.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
266
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy