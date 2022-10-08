ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Giants

With the Baltimore Ravens getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Giants on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Ravens-Giants matchup, it is time to make some Ravens Week 6 bold predictions. Baltimore is coming off a thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team only managed […] The post Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins has a number of interesting angles to it. The Vikings survived a scare from the Chicago Bears last week. They build an early 21-3 lead, only to see the Bears storm back for a 22-21 lead in the second half. Thankfully for Minnesota and Vikings fans, Kirk Cousins led the game-winning scoring drive for a 29-22 victory. The win improved the Vikings record to 4-1. They sit atop the NFC North, a game ahead of the Green Bay Packers, with whom they have already beaten.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Saints get mixed bag of updates on Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas for Bengals game

The New Orleans Saints could see the return of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 6. But they may also be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas once again. After missing the last two weeks, the Saints saw the return of Winston at Wednesday’s practice. The quarterback had been dealing with several different injuries, but he could be set to return to the field on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

