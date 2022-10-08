Read full article on original website
Related
Ghost of Uncle Joe’s: Where music, costumes and raising funds for a good cause combine for Jersey City’s hottest Halloween season event | Testa
The Ghost of Uncle Joe’s, an annual Halloween costume ball and fundraiser for the Historic Harsimus & Jersey City Cemetery, has long been a signature event on the Jersey City calendar. This year’s 13th incarnation promises to be spookier, sexier, more diverse -- and bigger -- than ever.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
Mercer County, NJ Pizza Shop On NJ’s Official Pizza Trail
Now this is a trail I'd like to follow. After New Jersey was named The Best Pizza State in America last year by Food & Wine, now they've gone a step further and created an Official NJ Pizza Trail. October is National Pizza Month. A great way to celebrate would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Maddie Stillwell scored twice to lead the way for Seneca, which notched a 5-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Medford. Josephine Perrin, Riley McClelland, and Eva Julius also scored for Seneca, which improved to 7-5. Liz Hind made seven saves for Cherry Hill East, which fell to 2-11. The...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
visitbuckscounty.com
Inside the Cloak & Wand: A Magical Must-See in Peddler’s Village!
Having just opened its doors in early July of this year in Peddler’s Village, Cloak and Wand is everything and more for those looking for mystical adventure!. The Cloak and Wand’s original and first location is in Mystic, Connecticut - a spooky town in itself! Bucks County tourists and locals alike are in for a treat with this shop. Not only is it a fantasy shop filled with all sorts of wands, cloaks, potions, enchanted plants, books, magical items, clothing, and brooms, but it also houses a very unique and whimsical potion bar!
Hampton Fire Company hosts rubber duck races
The Second Annual Hampton Fire Co. Rubber Duck Race was held on Saturday, Oct. 8. The race, which took place in the Musconetcong River at Hampton Borough Park, was part of a full-day fundraiser presented by the ladies auxiliary; all proceeds from the event are earmarked for the purchase of new equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Haddonfield over West Deptford - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe scored twice, including a second-half go-ahead goal, to help lift Haddonfield to a 2-1 victory over West Deptford in Haddonfield. Tuesday Brown assisted both goals for the victorious Bulldogs, who are now 9-5 on the season. Lexi Varela scored and Ryann Iannotti saved seven shots for West Deptford,...
New White Eagle Hall GM reflects on first two months, reveals future shows
White Eagle Hall received a big surprise towards the end of the summer when Ash Christopher was appointed as the new general manager of the venue. Now fully settled into her new role for the music hotspot in Jersey City, Christopher can reflect on the past two months and what being a part of White Eagle Hall means to her.
Will This “Weird NJ” Attraction Ever Open Its Doors Again?
Have you heard of Fairy Tale Forest in Oak Ridge, NJ? I have lived in New Jersey my entire life and haven’t heard of this place!. I’ve seen some pictures online and it looks like the perfect spot for a wholesome trip, but will we ever be able to walk through its doors again? Not going to lie…seeing the pictures of this place while being vacant is a little uneasy. It’s one of those things that are a little chilling to look at that totally shouldn’t be.
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Michael Lieberman made three saves to earn the shutout as top-seeded Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Cranford, 2-0, in the Union County Tournament quarterfinals in Westfield. Ryan Bertch and Benedict Nematadzira scored a goal each for Westfield (11-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Westfield will...
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0