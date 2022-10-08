ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

CHOPS Lobster Bar Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector

Warning Follows Forced Closure In January. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular upscale eatery "Chops Lobster Bar" at 101 Plaza Real in Boca Raton was warned by a health inspector with Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on October 4th.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers' Run Boca Raton Does It Again, Forecloses Over $700

Legal Fees For Boca Raton HOA Foreclosure Action Nearly As Much As Past Due Amount… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Loggers' Run Homeowners Association is at it again — filing a foreclosure suit against a homeowner who owes just $714 in past due
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 78, Claims Marijuana Made Her Steal From Saks

Susan Stone Says She Gets High, So Didn't Realize She Was Putting Clothes In Her Bag And Removing The Security Tags. Nabbed By Saks Security, Jailed By Boca Raton Police… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she uses
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I'm real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Rush To Boca Raton High School

REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a "mass SWATTING" incident developing across South Florida this morning. That's when someone
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Man Jailed On Multiple Charges

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach resident James Albury, 23, is facing multiple charges after allegedly running a stop sign at SW 18th Street and Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Unfortunately for Albury, he allegedly ran the stop sign in front of a
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
livability.com

ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Clint Moore Road Bridge Reopens Over I-95 In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transporation Wednesday morning announced that the long-closed Clint Moore Road Bridge has reopened. The bridge spans I-95. The bridge remains closed to pedestrians and bicyclists for now as final work is completed, but it's a
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

"When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded 'Sometimes You Do That' And Laughed." BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of "swatting" hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week

Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new "Dewey Daily Tea Party" channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida's first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, "Ben Trovato," which was derived from the Italian phrase "Se non è vero, è ben trovato," loosely translating to "Even if it isn't true, it's still a well-invented story."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mosquito Spraying Over Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach On Monday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is set to conduct aerial mosquito spraying roughly thirty minutes after sunset on Monday, October 10th, weather permitting. This is the official statement from PBC: "Aerial spraying is in response to increased mosquito levels and potential
BOCA RATON, FL
