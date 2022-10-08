Read full article on original website
Mechanicsburg cruises past Shippensburg in girls volleyball action
Mechanicsburg (12-0) played every single player in a well-balanced performance as the Wildcats blanked Shippensburg 3-0 Thursday. The Cats downed the Greyhounds 25-8, 25-20, 25-19. Courtney Foose powered the Wildcats with 29 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs, and 1 kill, while Gracen Nutt finished the contest with 13 kills, 4...
PennLive.com
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg
MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
Kameron Rase scores game-winner for Cumberland Valley soccer against Red Land
Kameron Rase scored the deciding goal for Cumberland Valley Tuesday in a 1-0 girls soccer win over Red Land. Sam Manns had the assist. Kylie Coulston had a save on a penalty kick for the Eagles.
PennLive.com
Aubrey Clark, Ashton Kolmansberger lead Red Land field hockey to emphatic nonconference victory
Aubrey Clark and Ashton Kolmansberger provided the spark for Red Land as the Patriots coasted to a 12-0 blowout victory over South Western Wednesday. Clark led the way with four goals, while Kolmansberger netted four goals in the victory. Teammates Ashley Doyle, Grace Wagner, Lauren Tobin, and Emma Livingston tallied one goal and one assist apiece. Chelsea Carpenter was credited with two assists and Olivia Glinski picked up one assist, respectively.
PennLive.com
Bishop McDevitt Football Highlights vs Hershey - video
Bishop McDevitt can put up points with the best teams in the state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
Scenes from the 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
The 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade — Thousands lined the streets of Mechanicsburg for their annual Halloween Parade. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Death of York College student not considered suspicious: coroner
The death of a York College student is not being considered suspicious, the York County Coroner announced Tuesday. 21-year-old Andrew Ruehlicke, from New Jersey, was found dead in a college dorm room in Spring Garden Township around 10 a.m., Oct. 8, according to the coroner’s office. The cause and...
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
Target will open new store at former Kmart location next month
A new Target store is opening in less than a month in Lebanon County. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys has announced it will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart location at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Nov. 6.
Bass Pro and Cabela’s hiring for seasonal workers in Harrisburg, Hamburg
Bass Pro Shops in Harrisburg and Cabela’s in Hamburg are hosting hiring events today, Oct. 12, and tomorrow, Oct. 13, at both locations. The retailers are hiring employees to work full time, part time and for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Potential employees can apply in advance or attend...
Harrisburg School officials are showing sorely needed leadership in uniting the community to address youth violence | Social Views
The Harrisburg School District is calling the community together in a public forum to discuss solutions to the crisis of violence among youth in Harrisburg. We thank them for stepping up to do something to save the city’s children. School officials are scheduling a public forum for 6 p.m....
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from police around 8 p.m. Monday. An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least two people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least...
Man, 51, killed in central Pa. crash involving tractor-trailer: police
One person was killed in an overnight Tuesday crash at a Lancaster County intersection, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Trail Blazer crashed around 12:52 a.m. at Route 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane). The Trail Blazer was reportedly headed south on Route 272 and the tractor-trailer west on Route 741.
