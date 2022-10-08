ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg

MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Aubrey Clark, Ashton Kolmansberger lead Red Land field hockey to emphatic nonconference victory

Aubrey Clark and Ashton Kolmansberger provided the spark for Red Land as the Patriots coasted to a 12-0 blowout victory over South Western Wednesday. Clark led the way with four goals, while Kolmansberger netted four goals in the victory. Teammates Ashley Doyle, Grace Wagner, Lauren Tobin, and Emma Livingston tallied one goal and one assist apiece. Chelsea Carpenter was credited with two assists and Olivia Glinski picked up one assist, respectively.
LEWISBERRY, PA
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk

A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
HARRISBURG, PA
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15

A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
YORK COUNTY, PA
