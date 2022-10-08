Read full article on original website
Search for survivors continues after devastating 'gas blast' at Irish petrol station left three people dead
The search for survivors was continuing into the early hours of the morning after a horror petrol station explosion killed three people in a quiet Irish village. The Irish Garda last night confirmed here were three fatalities in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in Co Donegal, as the rescue operation continued more than 12 hours after the initial blast.
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Donegal explosion: Ten people killed in petrol station blast as death toll rises
Ten people - including two teenagers and a young girl - have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.Four men and three women were also among those killed, according to police. The Irish premier said the nation was in mourning after a blast ripped through a service station and nearby buildings in County Donegal on Friday.On Saturday, police said the death toll had risen from three to seven overnight and officials said they expected the number to increase as the search operation continued.By the afternoon, the number of casualties had risen to 10. Have...
