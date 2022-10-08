Read full article on original website
Top 10 Best Places to Watch Sunset/Sunrise in Ventura
Sunrise and sunset are sights to behold in Ventura. They are the two distinct times when locals take a pause before going about their day, lifting their eyes to the sky. When surfers decide to bob on the ocean and look out into the horizon instead of catching the next wave. When even the kids stop running in the sand to stand by their parents, breathe in deep, and gaze at the pretty colors in silence. In Ventura, we love our endless summer here. And there’s nothing better to remind us how lucky we are to be in Ventura than beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A Santa Barbara festival is giving people the chance to meet the folks who fish off our shores
The Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival gives people the chance to try locally caught fish and seafood, as well as meet the fishermen and women who harvested it. "It's really a great opportunity to introduce people to our seafood industry here, and meet our fisher-people, face to face and learn about the environment aspect," said Chris Bell from the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP IN PEACE: Scott Starr
Scott Starr was a trusted photographer for Thrasher through the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He got the cover with the first batch of photos he submitted and continued to document the skaters of Santa Barbara and beyond, from the OG Mike Taylor at the T-Bowls through the Shorty’s era. He shot several covers including our then-bestseller Tony Hawk melon to fakie for January, 1991, which turned out to be the first SOTY cover, (even if the staff didn’t realize it at the time.) His love of photography and life extended beyond skating to surfing, snowboarding, music and freestyle Frisbee. He will be missed by the skaters of Santa Barbara and family and friends worldwide.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Similar weather pattern with a chance of isolated T-storms for some mountain ranges
Temperatures are expected to be very similar on Wednesday as they were to Tuesday, with a mild coast and warm inland temperatures. The coast is once again expected to wake up with a marine layer that will dissipate quicker for the South Coast and Ventura County, but will linger much longer for the Central Coast. The post Similar weather pattern with a chance of isolated T-storms for some mountain ranges appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers
The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies. Attached are their photos...
TMZ.com
Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House
Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
sitelinesb.com
Tyger Tyger Will Return Next Month
••• Tyger Tyger will return in November, and it promises to be “new, clean and green.” If that means more vegetables, I’m all for it, even if the weeping brisket was a dish to remember. N.B. For those new to the area, the Southeast Asian restaurant preceded XO Burger in the Funk Zone building that’s also home to Dart Coffee Co.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country
Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
6 stolen catalytic converters recovered in Goleta
Deputies recovered six stolen catalytic converters and arrested two people for grand theft in Goleta, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
Retirement nears for popular Steak & Hoagie owner
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Many "Philly Cheesesteak" lovers know they don't have to travel thousands of miles to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to get one, they can stop by The Great Central Steak & Hoagie Company in Port Hueneme to satisfy their appetite. Manuel "Manny" Alvarado took over the business 27 years ago and said his recipe for success, The post Retirement nears for popular Steak & Hoagie owner appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
