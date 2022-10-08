Read full article on original website
Related
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
A Northern California restaurant hosted Mike Lindell. It didn't go over well.
A Mexican restaurant in Humboldt County received internet ire for hosting the conservative figure.
Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hours before he and his opponent were scheduled to appear on stage for their only debate, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens announced that he would boycott the event because the Utah Debate Commission chose a Salt Lake Tribune editor to moderate. The first-term Republican’s last-minute decision to skip the debate reflects a trend emerging in politics nationwide; while running attack ads and speaking to friendly media outlets, candidates and their consultants are deciding to minimize debate appearances or shirk them altogether. The non-partisan Utah Debate Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that they had not received confirmation from Owens or his team about whether he planned to attend Wednesday evening’s debate, yet noted they planned to proceed regardless. Owens also skipped a commission-organized primary debate amid complaints from the Republican Party about the format. Owens said Wednesday he wouldn’t participate because the commission had chosen Salt Lake Tribune executive editor Lauren Gustus as moderator.
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
SFGate
Chris Meloni Tells Off Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, Who Called ‘Law & Order: OC’ ‘Unwatchable’: ‘Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’
Christopher Meloni and former Donald Trump advisor and speechwriter Stephen Miller engaged in a war of words on Twitter that ended with the “Law & Order” favorite telling Miller, “Stick to writing fascist speeches.” It all started when Meloni reacted to Lauren Boebert’s latest “Let’s go Brandon!” post. The phrase is commonly used in Republican circles as an insult to Joe Biden. As the Associated Press reported in 2021, the term is “conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘Fuck Joe Biden.'”
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the top post on the council, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year. Martinez made racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments. Her resignation statement did not address those comments, though in words directed at her daughter she said: “I know I have fallen short recently of the expectations we have for our family. I vow to you that I will strive to be a better woman to make you proud.”
SFGate
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
SFGate
Secret Service reached out to Oath Keepers before Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - The founder of the Oath Keepers and other leaders of the self-styled militia organization were in contact with Secret Service officials multiple times in late 2020 and leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an agency official and court testimony in Stewart Rhodes's ongoing seditious conspiracy trial.
SFGate
U.S. and Mexico reach agreement on plans for Venezuelan migrants
The United States and Mexico reached an agreement that will allow U.S. authorities to send some Venezuelan migrants back across the border while expanding opportunities for others to apply for legal entry through U.S. consulates abroad, officials said Wednesday. The arrangement is modeled after Biden administration program that has allowed...
SFGate
Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy. The plan cuts the agency's debt by more than 80% and saves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
SFGate
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
Comments / 0