Troy, NY

WNYT

Popular Saratoga Springs bar donating profits to Operation At Ease

With a passion for dogs and helping our service members and veterans, Lucy’s Bar in downtown Saratoga Springs is starting a weekly tradition: donating all profits to Operation At Ease. Lucy’s will take the money it makes from every Tuesday, with no end date decided, to the local organization which pairs veterans and first responders with shelter dogs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Registration open for Troy Turkey Trot

Registration is now open for the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot. The Thanksgiving morning race brings out thousands of runners, walkers and spectators from all over the country. You can sign up for the 5k or 10k, or walk a mile with your family. A virtual option is also back.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Choice Physical Therapy adds new Rensselaer County location

Choice Physical Therapy group has opened its third location on Main Avenue in Wynantskill. This location revitalizes a former bank branch – contributing to the continued growth in the county and revitalizing a key corridor. Choice Physical Therapy delivers comprehensive rehab experiences, by providing patient-centered therapy. Their Blend Choice...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Troy, NY
Society
City
Troy, NY
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
Mid-Hudson News Network

False threat of active shooting at high school

EAST GREENBUSH – There was an increased law enforcement presence on the campus of Columbia High School in East Greenbush on Tuesday afternoon following a report of an active shooter situation. It proved to be false. Several agencies around the state reported receiving similar calls, authorities said. They were...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial

Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Parents of missing girls plead for their safe return

14-year-old Le’Airra Ivery and 15-year-old Jackeline Caraballo ran away from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on September 29. The girls were spotted in Troy by a local pastor who knows Le’Airra, who is from Niskayuna. The case has now been turned over to the NYPD Missing Persons...
BROOKLYN, NY
WRGB

Albany County approves salary disclosure law

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County Sheriff investigating Hadley crash

This just in – the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in Hadley on Harris Road and Route 9N. Police, fire, and EMS are all on scene with the incident having occurred around 8:45 p.m. this evening. We will have the latest updates on our...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack

ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
ALBANY, NY

