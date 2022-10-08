Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Downtown Schenectady ‘Spooktacular’ taking place Saturday
The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
WNYT
Popular Saratoga Springs bar donating profits to Operation At Ease
With a passion for dogs and helping our service members and veterans, Lucy’s Bar in downtown Saratoga Springs is starting a weekly tradition: donating all profits to Operation At Ease. Lucy’s will take the money it makes from every Tuesday, with no end date decided, to the local organization which pairs veterans and first responders with shelter dogs.
WNYT
Registration open for Troy Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot. The Thanksgiving morning race brings out thousands of runners, walkers and spectators from all over the country. You can sign up for the 5k or 10k, or walk a mile with your family. A virtual option is also back.
WNYT
Choice Physical Therapy adds new Rensselaer County location
Choice Physical Therapy group has opened its third location on Main Avenue in Wynantskill. This location revitalizes a former bank branch – contributing to the continued growth in the county and revitalizing a key corridor. Choice Physical Therapy delivers comprehensive rehab experiences, by providing patient-centered therapy. Their Blend Choice...
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
New Halloween Festival to be announced by Discover Albany
Discover Albany will be announcing plans for a new Halloween festival coming to Albany in the fall of 2023.
WNYT
Judge stresses need for Hudson Falls arsonist to have psychiatric evaluation
Accused arsonist Peter Lemery was back in court on Wednesday. Lemery is accused of starting a fire that caused an apartment building in Hudson Falls last week to come down. Seven families lost their homes. NewsChannel 13 was first to report last week that Lemery was ordered to get a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
False threat of active shooting at high school
EAST GREENBUSH – There was an increased law enforcement presence on the campus of Columbia High School in East Greenbush on Tuesday afternoon following a report of an active shooter situation. It proved to be false. Several agencies around the state reported receiving similar calls, authorities said. They were...
WNYT
Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial
Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
WNYT
Parents of missing girls plead for their safe return
14-year-old Le’Airra Ivery and 15-year-old Jackeline Caraballo ran away from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on September 29. The girls were spotted in Troy by a local pastor who knows Le’Airra, who is from Niskayuna. The case has now been turned over to the NYPD Missing Persons...
WRGB
Albany County approves salary disclosure law
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Waterford Rescue Squad mourns loss of Past Captain
The Waterford Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of Past Captain and Lifetime Member Dennis Schoonmaker, who spent decades serving the rescue squad, Waterford Fire Department, and the community as a whole.
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
Jury selection slated for February shooting suspect
Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
City School District of Albany superintendent to retire
City School District of Albany Superintendent Kaweeda Adams has shared her plans to retire from the district in January.
WNYT
Saratoga County Sheriff investigating Hadley crash
This just in – the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in Hadley on Harris Road and Route 9N. Police, fire, and EMS are all on scene with the incident having occurred around 8:45 p.m. this evening. We will have the latest updates on our...
WNYT
Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack
ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
