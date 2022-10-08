ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, IL

El Paso-Gridley rebounds with playoff-eligible win

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
HEYWORTH — After having to run through a state-ranked gauntlet the past two weeks, El Paso-Gridley was able to get back to winning with a 49-20 nonconference win over host Heyworth Friday night.

The final was not indicative of how well EPG played. The Titans scored on each of its five possessions in the first half and led a 42-0 lead in the third period to get the running clock going.

Dax Gentes and Kamren Schumacher were back to their dominating selves in leading the EPG charge. Gentes rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the Titans gained 230 yards on the ground.

His first score was a 2-yard blast that capped EPG's opening drive. Declan Duley added the conversion. Duley was perfect in all seven tries on the night.

Gentes scored again on a 1-yard run to cap the third EPG drive. This came on the first play of the second quarter. His 8-yard TD in the third got the running clock going.

Schumacher was 4 of 5 throwing for 126 yards and two TDs. He found Dante Golden for a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the Titans' second possession. Golden had two catches for 75 yards.

Schumacher and Drew Neal hooked up for a 47-yard touchdown pass play that gave the Titans a 35-0 lead.

Schumacher sandwiched a 33-yard keeper for a touchdown between his aerial scores.

Skylor Clover added EPG's final score on a 52-yard run at the end of the third period, giving the Titans a 49-7 lead. Heyworth scored two fourth-quarter TDs, including one as time expired.

El Paso-Gridley came into the game following losses to Class 1A No. 2 Ridgeview-Lexington and Class 3A No. 8 Eureka and became playoff-eligible with its fifth win of the season. One more victory in the final two weeks of the regular season will secure a postseason berth. EPG plays at Tremont next week and hosts Tri-Valley in Week 9.

