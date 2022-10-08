Read full article on original website
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds capitalise on Gers collapse
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Rangers & Liverpool in Glasgow.
Barcelona 3-3 Inter: Player ratings as Lewandowski brace earns Blaugrana a late point
Match report and player ratings for Barcelona's Champions League meeting with Inter
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Juve fall to embarrassing defeat
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings - Not great reading for the Italian side on a tough night in the Champions League.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Tottenham survive night of needless chaos to take Champions League initiative
Tottenham beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League, but nearly let their lead slip late on to raise further doubts.
Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney & more.
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
England 0-0 Czech Republic: Player ratings as Lionesses draw frustrating blank
Player ratings from England 0-0 Czech Republic.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top 10 performing midfielders in the Premier League this season.
