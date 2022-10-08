Read full article on original website
Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Witness shares video of NoVa police chase, ending in shots fired
Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers. Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a […]
bethesdamagazine.com
One killed, one injured in downtown Bethesda collision
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
WJLA
Man charged with murder after intentionally hitting victim with car, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man with no fixed address is charged with murder after police said he intentionally struck another man with a vehicle in a gas station parking lot. The incident happened in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights on Sunday. At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers...
24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge
It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed over the road's center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision Killing 62-Year-Old Accokeek Man
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Clinton. The victim is 62-year-old William Hall 3rd of Accokeek. On October 08, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 9800 block of Piscataway...
Man dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
fox5dc.com
Deadly motorcycle crash causes major delays in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A deadly motorcycle crash has caused major delays Wednesday morning in Bethesda. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. along northbound Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street. Wisconsin Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane. The cause of the crash is still under...
tysonsreporter.com
Teen in hospital with serious injuries from accidental shooting in McLean
A teenager ended up in the hospital over the weekend after another teen accidentally shot him with a pellet gun. Fairfax County police officers were dispatched a home in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean at 12:51 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the reported shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
DC Police investigating after man found beaten, unconscious
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.
CBS News
One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore
A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.
WJLA
Man struck by car in Capitol Heights dies; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say they were struck by a car in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights Sunday. Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. The crash happened in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police...
