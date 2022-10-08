Read full article on original website
Trio of Flooded Porsche Speedsters on Copart Are Just Waiting to Be Saved
These three 356 tribute cars have seen better days, and we're sad to see them go.
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is in Another League
After a half-century of 911 RS models, Porsche could be suffocated by success, bumping the ceiling of what a gasoline-powered sports car could do. The 2023 911 GT3 RS, though, is a naturally aspirated glutton for (and spectacular example of) fresh air. Sure, the GT3 RS generates 518 horsepower from...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Buick Electra GS Coming As High-Performance Luxury Electric Car
Buick, like many, is going electric. But that doesn't mean the brand is giving up on its heritage of some fine performance models. To that end, CarBuzz has discovered trademark filings by General Motors for "Electra GS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests a high-performance EV is in the works.
David Donner Smashes Bentley Pikes Peak Record With Porsche 911 Turbo
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was a bit less enjoyable for the drivers than the last outing. Serious fog and slippery conditions made it nearly impossible for most entrants to achieve what they normally could in the dry. But the organizers of the event don't want teams to wait another year for ideal conditions anymore.
Road & Track
Watch This Air-Cooled 911 S Thrash The Nürburgring
With prices of air-cooled cars skyrocketing in recent years, the dream of a vintage Porsche 911 has started to become less and less attainable. Thankfully, a large portion of Porsche owners aren’t afraid to use these valuable machines for their intended purpose: dicing up the track. Thanks to YouTuber M Gott, we now have a chance to watch a 1969 Porsche 911 S take on the Nürburgring.
Scout's Off-Road Electric Pickup Impresses Critics Says VW
As a result of a series of fortunate events, the Volkswagen Group ended up owning Scout Motors. The brand has been dormant since the '80s but has built up a cult following globally. As you might have heard, VW is bringing Scout back as an EV brand, which upset several...
42 Classic Cars Now On Display At The Bentley Heritage Collection
Part of Bentley's Crewe factory has been repurposed to store members of the brand's Heritage Fleet. If you're out of the loop, these are the cars Bentley has deemed so unique that they must be kept and preserved as an example. Models like the first Bentley Continental are held in the fleet, which now has a new home.
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
New CLE63 Coupe To Replace Mercedes-AMG C63 And AMG E53 Spied For The First Time
In case you missed it, Mercedes-Benz has decided that it offers too many products. Thus, it is getting rid of some unnecessary niche fillers and presenting a new lineup of luxury cars that should be more distinguishable from one another. This decision is most evident in the coupes that Mercedes offers, with the C-Class and E-Class coupes set to be replaced by one model that will bridge the gap between the two.
How Manufacturers Are Reducing Aerodynamic Drag To Increase Electric Car Range
Most of us don't really pay attention to aerodynamics unless it has to do with the giant active wing attached to the rear of the all-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. We only really pay attention when a manufacturer claims that a car produces enough downforce for a car to drive upside down, yet no manufacturer has ever proved that it's possible.
Modern Ferrari Daytona Penned By Tata Designer Could Hint At Next Generation Jaguar F-Type
It's tough to believe, but the Jaguar F-Type is nearly 10 years old. At the end of 2023, newly-crowned King Charles III will cut off its head, and it will rightfully go to automotive heaven. If only for the sounds produced by its sweet supercharged V6 and V8 engines. What...
Dyno Run Shows BMW M4 CSL Makes Way More Power Than Advertised
BMW has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its M division in style by hosting events across the world and announcing a few very tasty performance models, one of the most anticipated being the 2023 BMW M4 CSL. This hyper-focused version of the razor-sharp BMW M4 not only stands out in a crowd but also delivers the goods on the road and track. The recently revealed car gained tons of attention at the Monterey Car Week, and with production limited to only 1,000 examples, BMW fans will have a tough time getting their hands on one. To make the envy even worse, a recent video by BMW_M_Collector M-Power shows that the M4 CSL is actually more powerful than BMW states from the factory. But by how much exactly?
Rolls-Royce Explains Why Spectre Is The Perfect Name For Its First Electric Car
So, why did Rolls-Royce choose to name its new car the Spectre? Well, Rolls-Royces have always had ethereal names to compliment their near-silent interiors. Apparently, phantoms, ghosts, and wraiths are all completely silent and not nearly as shouty as the movies make them out to be. Mystery solved... or not quite. The Spectre name is not exactly new to the Rolls brand, but it is the first time it will be used in production.
Alpine Teases New Alpenglow Electric Hypercar Concept
The stunning Alpine A110 is a car that will never come to the USA, but we still adore the little French Porsche Boxster fighter. It's unique design and impressive performance are the reasons why we're so excited for Alpine's next trick: the Alpine Alpenglow. This concept hypercar is set to...
