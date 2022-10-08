ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.

A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Tyesha Shantel Bradley, 27, and an unidentified woman entered a Publix on 500 East Lake Road on Sept. 17 when they filled shopping baskets with liquor bottles.

The deputy wrote that Bradley and the other suspect went past the registers and ran past a Publix employee who tried to block the exit, yelling “you can’t f—— touch me” before getting into a dark-colored Nissan Altima with a covered license plate and driving off.

According to the arrest report, Bradley was identified as the suspect after she was arrested for a theft at the same Publix location in June. The deputy who wrote the report said Bradley and the other suspect, whose identity was not yet confirmed, allegedly stole 29 liquor bottles valued at $1,174.41 — as shown in a voided receipt.

However, the alleged escapades weren’t just limited to that Publix. Another arrest document said that Bradley and a woman named Dashawn Shateer Walker allegedly stole 32 bottles of liquor from an Oldsmar business on Sept. 8.

Deputies said the bottles were valued at a total of $1,697.68. Bradley was identified as a suspect in this case after being arrested for the other alleged thefts, the arrest document said.

Bradley’s inmate profile showed she was being held for other retail theft charges from other counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Ricky Roney
4d ago

these people feel like they're entitled to it. My guess is she's already out on bail and doing it again

Niese Sapp
4d ago

she knows nothing will happen because of the color of her skin. The demorats have allowed that.

mickey mouse
4d ago

When are people gonna realize you can cover a license plate, but they have cameras everywhere…

