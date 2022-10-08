ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wichita Eagle

Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs

Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Blueprint to Get Josh Green Paid

The Dallas Mavericks hold high expectations for Josh Green as he enters the third season of his NBA career. He has been a frequent mention when discussing the standouts in practices ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. Green played his rookie season largely observing from the sidelines under former Mavs...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Guard Skylar Mays

The Philadelphia 76ers signed former Atlanta Hawks draft pick Skylar Mays on Wednesday morning. As a new member of the Sixers, Mays was spotted getting shots up at the team’s practice facility hours before the Sixers tipped off their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Before the Sixers and...
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Finale

With the preseason winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers will get one more chance to take the floor before the games begin to count toward their 2022-2023 season record. Last week, the Sixers fired up their preseason against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklynn Nets. Despite going in with a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers came out on top with a convincing win over the Nets to open up the preseason with a 1-0 record.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Facundo Campazzo Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Mavs, Per Report

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were in "advanced talks" with free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal. On Wednesday, a report from Eurohoops.net says Campazzo has accepted the Mavs' one-year offer and should be with the team soon. "Facundo Campazzo will get one more...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
NFL

