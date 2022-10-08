Read full article on original website
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Rivers Discusses Isaiah Joe’s ‘Unfair’ Preseason With Sixers
The 2022 NBA Preseason is a time for roster locks to get into game shape ahead of a long 82-game season. However, every team has a few players who use this time to state their case to crack the rotation or make the roster. Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe could...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Blueprint to Get Josh Green Paid
The Dallas Mavericks hold high expectations for Josh Green as he enters the third season of his NBA career. He has been a frequent mention when discussing the standouts in practices ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. Green played his rookie season largely observing from the sidelines under former Mavs...
Lakers: Dream Team Or Redeem Team? LeBron James Picks Top All-Time International Squad
In the excellent new Netflix feature documentary "The Redeem Team," current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at one point reveals that he believes the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team was the best international basketball club in history. By extension, that would make it the best basketball team ever (All-Star teams aside, anyway).
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Guard Skylar Mays
The Philadelphia 76ers signed former Atlanta Hawks draft pick Skylar Mays on Wednesday morning. As a new member of the Sixers, Mays was spotted getting shots up at the team’s practice facility hours before the Sixers tipped off their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Before the Sixers and...
76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Finale
With the preseason winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers will get one more chance to take the floor before the games begin to count toward their 2022-2023 season record. Last week, the Sixers fired up their preseason against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklynn Nets. Despite going in with a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers came out on top with a convincing win over the Nets to open up the preseason with a 1-0 record.
Facundo Campazzo Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Mavs, Per Report
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were in "advanced talks" with free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal. On Wednesday, a report from Eurohoops.net says Campazzo has accepted the Mavs' one-year offer and should be with the team soon. "Facundo Campazzo will get one more...
Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
