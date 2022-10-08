New scam targets Montana-Dakota Utility Customers

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A recent post from Montana-Dakota Utilities seeks to warn readers of a new scam targeting the company’s customers.

The gas and electric service recently made a post on its Facebook page stating that recent reports of scam calls had come to the company’s attention. According to the post, scammers have been noted to pose as MDU personnel and threaten disconnection of all services unless immediate payment is made.

It’s important to note, MDU states, that they would never ask for payment over the phone, and if you receive a call that you suspect to be a scam, to hang up immediately.

MDU would also like to remind customers that if they are concerned, they may always check their account status by visiting this page or calling the company directly at 800-638-3278.

More information on preventing scams claiming to be the Montana-Dakota Utilities Department can be found here .

