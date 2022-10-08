Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How The Promise Of Victor Wembanyama Could Indirectly Help The Lakers This Season
Even though Victor Wembanyama's chances of becoming a Los Angeles Laker anytime soon are essentially non-existent (even if L.A. were to tank this year, they would still have to swap their draft pick with the New Orleans Pelicans, provided it was better). But the anticipated top pick in the 2023 NBA draft could still help Los Angeles -- albeit indirectly.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Hoping Second Time’s The Charm In Los Angeles
Newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Dennis Schröder, who inked a veteran's minimum deal to return to L.A. after a season away, is looking forward to picking up where the 2020-21 Lakers left off: in pursuit of postseason glory. He will suit up with L.A. for his first preseason game of the year tonight, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, at 7 p.m. PT.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs 76ers
Moments ago, the starting lineups were announced for tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward
This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Facundo Campazzo Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Mavs, Per Report
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were in "advanced talks" with free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal. On Wednesday, a report from Eurohoops.net says Campazzo has accepted the Mavs' one-year offer and should be with the team soon. "Facundo Campazzo will get one more...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Finale
With the preseason winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers will get one more chance to take the floor before the games begin to count toward their 2022-2023 season record. Last week, the Sixers fired up their preseason against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklynn Nets. Despite going in with a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers came out on top with a convincing win over the Nets to open up the preseason with a 1-0 record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
