DETROIT, Mich. - The Lake Superior State men's golf program placed 11th at the 2022 Motor City Invitational with a two-day combined total of 657 strokes. Callum McKay (Calgary, Alb.) led the way for the Lakers after a strong second round, finishing 15 strokes over par for a 37th place finish on the individual leaderboard. He would be followed closely behind by both Alex Bratton (Yorktown, Ind.) and Marko Banic (Calgary, Alb.) who finished one stroke apart from each other with two-day totals of 161 and 162, respectively. Braden Falk (Portage, Mich.) was able to utilize an impressive 16-stroke improvement on the second day of the invitational to climb to a 60th place result. Collin Pajot (Brighton, Mich.), who was competing as an individual, and Gabe Rathburn (Portage, Mich.) rounded out the event for the Lakers with respective totals of 189 and 191, respectively.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO