Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said.

Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .