Buffalo, NY

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said.

Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Comments / 4

Daniel Kearney
4d ago

yeah here's some information, call Black lives matter they'll figure it out, just donate a bunch of money first, and then I'll help you out cuz they need to buy more houses

Reply(2)
5
 

