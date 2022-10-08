Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Had to be Shrunk to Make Her Playable for Multiplayer
The beloved tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu gets a height reduction in the upcoming Resident Evil expansion, shrinking her into a playable character in the upcoming Mercenaries Mode. The Resident Evil developers had to reduce the character's height a smidge to scale with the others, but claims that she will remain...
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
IGN
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
daystech.org
Random: Fan Manages To Run Genshin Impact On Switch Thanks To Android Emulator
When Genshin Impact was first launched again in 2020, you’d be forgiven for pondering that it could be a lifeless cert that the open-world RPG (*cough* Breath of the Wild clone *cough*) could be making its option to Switch in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. You could be proper, it’ll come to Switch in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later… in all probability.
IGN
Behemoth - Reveal Trailer
Here's your peek at the world of Behemoth, an upcoming VR game from Skydance Interactive revealed during Meta Connect 2022. Get ready to fight for survival in VR when the game launches in late 2023 for Meta Quest 2 and Rift platforms.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Reveal New Gym Leader Tomorrow
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to reveal a new gym leader in a trailer tomorrow. The trailer will be released on October 12th at 9 AM ET. No other information was provided via the English language Pokemon page, but the Japanese Pokemon announcement included a silhouette of a new gym leader with screw accessories that looks similar to those attached to a Magnemite. You can check out the English announcement below, along with the silhouette of the new gym leader.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions begins next week
Apex Legends Mobile’s third season is beginning on Oct. 18, and it’s introducing new characters to celebrate. In a tweet shared to the official Mobile account, developer Respawn Entertainment shared Champions’ launch trailer. The video shows off Apex Legends PC and console character Ash, who will presumably be coming to the mobile roster during season three. The trailer also introduced a new character who appears to be a mysterious manager of the Apex Games and what looks to be a new arena where legends can fight with their fists.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $100 off Far Cry 6 Gold, a 78 Buck Splatoon Controller, and PS5 + Horizon Consoles in Stock!
Welcome to another wonderful week of jaw-dropping, wallet-smashing bargains. Along with the headliner deals above, I'm still tracking Fallout anniversary/SEGA Mega Mix sale treats from last week. Lastly, the Microsoft and PlayStation stores both have some impressive discounts on yesteryear greats. I've handpicked a bunch that I'd totally buy (if I didn't own them already).
IGN
Among Us VR Gets November Release Date
Among Us VR, the virtual reality port of the 2018 online social game, arrives on November 10 and will cost $9.99. Initially announced at the 2021 Game Awards, Among Us VR allows you to play with up to ten players. You assume the role of either a crewmate or an imposter, with the former looking to complete all the tasks around the map while the player(s) posing as Imposter(s) try to kill all the crewmates without being detected.
IGN
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
Android Headlines
Undecember, The Much-Hyped Hack-And-Slash RPG From LINE Games, Is Now Available Worldwide
Undecember, the slick-looking action-RPG from publisher LINE Games, is out now on PC and mobile. For the uninitiated, Undecember is a Diablo-esque hack-and-slasher with some truly eye-popping, headline-grabbing presentation. The most recent of those headlines came last week, when Undecember stole the show at Steam Next Fest. The game sees...
IGN
Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director - IGN News
Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 today
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
IGN
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 2
Hyakunin Ikki day 2 teams shake up the roster a bit, with some powerful Hydro and Pyro characters at your disposal for this round of the Genshin Impact 3.1 event. This Genshin Impact guide covers which enemies you face off against, the best teams to put together, and which secret arts you should focus on.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Release Date, Campaign, Multiplayer, Spec Ops, Warzone 2.0
Following the underwhelming performance of Call of Duty Vanguard last year, Activision is hoping to reinvigorate the CoD fanbase with Modern Warfare 2, a return to Infinity Ward’s fan-favorite subseries. Activision has reason to be hopeful following the recent beta, as it was the biggest in franchise history, both in terms of player count and hours played.
