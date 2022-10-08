ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
IGN

The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs

Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
IGN

Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature

The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
daystech.org

Random: Fan Manages To Run Genshin Impact On Switch Thanks To Android Emulator

When Genshin Impact was first launched again in 2020, you’d be forgiven for pondering that it could be a lifeless cert that the open-world RPG (*cough* Breath of the Wild clone *cough*) could be making its option to Switch in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. You could be proper, it’ll come to Switch in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later… in all probability.
IGN

Behemoth - Reveal Trailer

Here's your peek at the world of Behemoth, an upcoming VR game from Skydance Interactive revealed during Meta Connect 2022. Get ready to fight for survival in VR when the game launches in late 2023 for Meta Quest 2 and Rift platforms.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Reveal New Gym Leader Tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to reveal a new gym leader in a trailer tomorrow. The trailer will be released on October 12th at 9 AM ET. No other information was provided via the English language Pokemon page, but the Japanese Pokemon announcement included a silhouette of a new gym leader with screw accessories that looks similar to those attached to a Magnemite. You can check out the English announcement below, along with the silhouette of the new gym leader.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Mobile: Champions begins next week

Apex Legends Mobile’s third season is beginning on Oct. 18, and it’s introducing new characters to celebrate. In a tweet shared to the official Mobile account, developer Respawn Entertainment shared Champions’ launch trailer. The video shows off Apex Legends PC and console character Ash, who will presumably be coming to the mobile roster during season three. The trailer also introduced a new character who appears to be a mysterious manager of the Apex Games and what looks to be a new arena where legends can fight with their fists.
IGN

Aussie Deals: $100 off Far Cry 6 Gold, a 78 Buck Splatoon Controller, and PS5 + Horizon Consoles in Stock!

Welcome to another wonderful week of jaw-dropping, wallet-smashing bargains. Along with the headliner deals above, I'm still tracking Fallout anniversary/SEGA Mega Mix sale treats from last week. Lastly, the Microsoft and PlayStation stores both have some impressive discounts on yesteryear greats. I've handpicked a bunch that I'd totally buy (if I didn't own them already).
IGN

Among Us VR Gets November Release Date

Among Us VR, the virtual reality port of the 2018 online social game, arrives on November 10 and will cost $9.99. Initially announced at the 2021 Game Awards, Among Us VR allows you to play with up to ten players. You assume the role of either a crewmate or an imposter, with the former looking to complete all the tasks around the map while the player(s) posing as Imposter(s) try to kill all the crewmates without being detected.
IGN

TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee

A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
SPORTS
IGN

Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director - IGN News

Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview

We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
IGN

Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 2

Hyakunin Ikki day 2 teams shake up the roster a bit, with some powerful Hydro and Pyro characters at your disposal for this round of the Genshin Impact 3.1 event. This Genshin Impact guide covers which enemies you face off against, the best teams to put together, and which secret arts you should focus on.
