Seal Beach, CA

NBC Los Angeles

One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park

A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14-year-old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years

A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front

Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Garden Grove Man Recovered From Lake Havasu

A body recovered from western Arizona's Lake Havasu over the weekend was identified as that of a 47-year-old Garden Grove man. The man was positively identified Sunday as Michael Dean Phan, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses reported a man jumping from a boat Saturday into Lake Havasu,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash

A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Councilman Mike Bonin Tests Positive for COVID-19

LA City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID, his spokesperson told NBC4. According to that spokesperson, Bonin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday night. Bonin was set to attend Wednesday's Council meeting via Zoom, but the meeting was adjourned early after continual interruptions from protestors in the council chambers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mexican-American Folk Dancers in Chino Keep Culture and Traditions Alive

Generations of Mexican-Americans in Chino are keeping their culture and traditions alive through their love of dance. Donning colorful, intricately hand-sown costumes, dancers at Esperanza Flores Dance Company have performed for global audiences, showcasing traditional Mexican folk dances, including Ballet Folkorico. The dance school has taught more than 10,000 people over the span of four decades.
CHINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Face Off in Mayoral Debate With LA City Council in Turmoil

Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso made their pitches to Los Angeles voters Tuesday night in the final debate between the two candidates seeking to become the city's next mayor. The landscape of the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti changed dramatically in the days leading up to Tuesday night's event at the Brokaw News Center in Universal City -- the final live debate ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. The candidates will take the stage two days after a leaked recording was made public of three City Councilmembers and a now-former top LA County labor official in an October 2021 conversation about redistricting that included several racist remarks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Council Meeting Derailed After Protests Over Embattled Members

The Los Angeles City Council adjourned its meeting Wednesday as protests calling for the resignations of three members continued in the council chambers for a second straight day. After multiple delays and recesses, the meeting was adjourned and all agenda items were moved to a scheduled Friday meeting. Interim Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas

Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nury Martinez Says She Will Step Down From LA City Council

Nury Martinez announced Wednesday that she is stepping down from her seat on the Los Angeles City Council. Martinez announced the decision in a lengthy statement. "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," she said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Offbeat Dumplings and Local Brews Star at This San Gabriel Food Fest

Plenty of towns put their own savory spin on the seasonal idea of "Oktoberfest," lining up their own luscious eats, festive sounds, and other autumn-inspired happenings. This, of course, can mean a whole bountiful bouquet of bite-centered bashes with "-berfest" in their names festooning the month of October. Sometimes, however,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council

Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena's Free ArtNight Boasts Dance, Tunes, and Museum Magic

The Crown City boasts many jewels, but several of the region's most stunning gems seem to shine brightest when a certain free cultural spectacular returns, as it does each spring and fall. It's ArtNight Pasadena we're fully swooning over, that free, museum-fun, gallery-laden, free, music-rich, activity-cool, free, and theater-fab festivity.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's What Happened at a Tumultuous LA City Council Meeting

An emotional and sometimes boisterous Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday was punctuated by protests, calls for members to resign and more fallout from a recorded conversation involving three members that included racists remarks about a colleague's young child. Calls for Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have...
LOS ANGELES, CA

