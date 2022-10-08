Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso made their pitches to Los Angeles voters Tuesday night in the final debate between the two candidates seeking to become the city's next mayor. The landscape of the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti changed dramatically in the days leading up to Tuesday night's event at the Brokaw News Center in Universal City -- the final live debate ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. The candidates will take the stage two days after a leaked recording was made public of three City Councilmembers and a now-former top LA County labor official in an October 2021 conversation about redistricting that included several racist remarks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO