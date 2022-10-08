Read full article on original website
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
Netflix released over 1,000 TV episodes in the last three months
Do you ever feel like Netflix releases more shows and movies than anyone could ever hope to keep up with? That’s probably because it does. According to a recent report from the Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson (via Variety), Netflix launched 1,026 original episodes of television in the third quarter of 2022, breaking its own record.
'Among Us VR' delivers virtual backstabbing on November 10th (updated)
After a bit of a wait, Among Us VR is nearly ready. Innersloth, Schell Games and Robot Teddy have confirmed the virtual reality betrayal game will be available November 10th on Meta Quest 2 and Steam. There's no mention of a PlayStation VR version in the announcement (we've asked Innersloth for comment), but this is still a big deal if you're hoping for a fresh take on the game's core concept.
The Morning After: Meta’s next-gen $1,500 VR headset revealed
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Meta’s next-gen VR headset is here. With the Quest Pro, Meta is trying to combine the best things about both PC and standalone headsets to create a powerful, comfortable self-contained unit. With a per-eye resolution of 1,800 x 1,920, the Quest Pro has a higher pixel density than the Valve Index (1,440 x 1,600 per eye) and Meta’s own Quest 2. Meta has almost completely eliminated the usual visual artifacts of standalone VR displays. Engadget’s Sam Rutherford has tested it out, and he’s impressed. You can pre-order the Quest Pro now.
Meta's avatars are getting legs
Meta has announced several updates to the avatars that it wants you to use in the metaverse and beyond. And hey, the avatars will have legs! At least in the virtual sense, if not the physical or metaphorical ones. Meta says "legs have been one of the most requested features...
Netflix will finally disclose how many people watch its shows, in the UK at least
Netflix ranks shows on its platform to give you an idea of what people have been watching recently — and sometimes, it releases hours viewed data for its most popular titles — but it's been keeping its viewership numbers close to the vest. Starting in November, though, it will finally reveal how many people stream its shows, at least in the UK. The streaming giant has teamed up with BARB, a non-profit organization that measures TV ratings in the region, to give us a look at concrete streaming numbers. "BARB is the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined," the organization said in its announcement.
Questions Meta needs to answer about the metaverse at Connect
Just under a year ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company he founded as a Harvard undergrad would change its name to Meta. "From now on, we're going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first," he said during a virtual keynote at the company’s Connect event. Zuckerberg has spent the year...
