Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night.

During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was also taken to medical care, released, and then booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about 8:30 Saturday morning. Williams is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

