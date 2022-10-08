ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMMV0_0iRXMBuS00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night.

During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was also taken to medical care, released, and then booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about 8:30 Saturday morning. Williams is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

