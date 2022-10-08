Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
susquehannastyle.com
The Face of Farm To Table: The Team of Harvest Seasonal Grill
Harvest Seasonal Grill’s dedication to a farm-to-table standard and seasonal freshness sets it apart. Bar Manager Casey Frank knows this well—she has been with the Harrisburg location since it opened in 2014, crafting creative drink specials and much more. Frank says, “I try to make the atmosphere as...
macaronikid.com
Codorus Trail of Treats
ADMISSION: $15 PER CAR - Limited Tickets - No Refunds - No Exchanges. PRINT TICKETS for faster admission. DIRECTIONS: Event Entrance at Swimming Pool Rd. on Rt. 216, Blooming Grove Rd., Hanover, PA. Map Coordinates: 39°47'04.5"N 76°54'39.8"W. PARKING: All event parking is within walking distance. No shuttles. SPONSORED...
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
thedickinsonian.com
The Free xChange
Thrifting has grown in popularity in recent years because of the unique items that can be found, its sustainability, and just because it’s a fun activity to do in your free time. There are multiple thrift and antique stores in the town of Carlisle including C Luv Thrift, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, Bedford Street Antiques, Carlisle Antique Mall and more. What the Dickinson campus offers, though, is a little different.
Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
macaronikid.com
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Halloween Fun Guide
Find out the scoop on Fall Family Fun, Halloween Parades, Trunk-or-Treats, & Trick-or-Treats in York & Adams County! Check back often, we will be adding more events as they are posted!. *Please note as always all events and trick-or-treat times are subject to change due weather. Please check your towns...
New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
FOX43.com
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100k sold in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County retailer sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 from the Oct. 10 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, 3-6-11-17-22, as well as the red Powerball 11. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000. The...
Spring Garden residents frustrated with construction dump site
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in one Spring Garden Township neighborhood are used to peace and quiet. But lately, that hasn’t been the case. “My alarm clock is the dump truck slamming at 7:00 a.m., on the button every day," said resident Amy Mitten. “I have to listen...
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback
GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Comments / 1