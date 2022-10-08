ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Farm Fest Fun

The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GETTYSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

The Face of Farm To Table: The Team of Harvest Seasonal Grill

Harvest Seasonal Grill’s dedication to a farm-to-table standard and seasonal freshness sets it apart. Bar Manager Casey Frank knows this well—she has been with the Harrisburg location since it opened in 2014, crafting creative drink specials and much more. Frank says, “I try to make the atmosphere as...
HARRISBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

Codorus Trail of Treats

ADMISSION: $15 PER CAR - Limited Tickets - No Refunds - No Exchanges. PRINT TICKETS for faster admission. DIRECTIONS: Event Entrance at Swimming Pool Rd. on Rt. 216, Blooming Grove Rd., Hanover, PA. Map Coordinates: 39°47'04.5"N 76°54'39.8"W. PARKING: All event parking is within walking distance. No shuttles. SPONSORED...
HANOVER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Lifestyle
Carlisle, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
thedickinsonian.com

The Free xChange

Thrifting has grown in popularity in recent years because of the unique items that can be found, its sustainability, and just because it’s a fun activity to do in your free time. There are multiple thrift and antique stores in the town of Carlisle including C Luv Thrift, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, Bedford Street Antiques, Carlisle Antique Mall and more. What the Dickinson campus offers, though, is a little different.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Long Lines#Harvest Festival#Farm Workers#Dickinson College#French
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
macaronikid.com

National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer

Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
macaronikid.com

York & Adams County Halloween Fun Guide

Find out the scoop on Fall Family Fun, Halloween Parades, Trunk-or-Treats, & Trick-or-Treats in York & Adams County! Check back often, we will be adding more events as they are posted!. *Please note as always all events and trick-or-treat times are subject to change due weather. Please check your towns...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lauren Jessop

Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback

GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15

A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy