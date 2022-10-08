Angels Baseball donates $20,000 to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Read full article on original website
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
Community in L.A. Comes Together Supporting the LAPD and a Cleaner and Safer Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — With violent crime on the rise in Los Angeles, more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations joined the LAPD in a community coalition on Faith & Blue Weekend to reclaim the streets of Hollywood with a neighborhood cleanup launched by the Hollywood Community Police Station and co-organized by the Church of Scientology.
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12
The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano
Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
40th Anniversary of America’s “best-loved” holiday classic The Long Beach Nutcracker
The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 40th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances from December 16 -18, & 22-23, 2022. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest...
Candidate statement for Barbara Dunsheath running for re-election for trustee for North Orange County CCD Area 1
Barbara Dunsheath: Proven Leadership – Passionate Supporter of Community Colleges History Professor. Doctorate – Educational Leadership, specialization community colleges. NOCCCD Board of Trustees (President 2021, 2016, 2011). California Community College League Trustee Board. Distance Education and Technology Advisory Committee, Chancellor’s Office. Commissioner, Accreditation Commission Community and Junior Colleges....
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
MV to host 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships
USA Diving and the Mission Viejo Nadadores announce the return of the USA Diving Junior National Championships to Southern California in 2023. The competition features 600 of the top junior divers from across the country competing in three events and four age groups. The competition and warmup dates are slated for July 24 – August 2, 2023, at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 1658 has been signed by the Governor. AB 1658 encourages local authorities to develop an oil spill response plan that is consistent with both state and federal oil spill plans. Currently there is no statue that encourage local authorities to develop an oil contingency plan, only requirements on a state and federal level.
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Pacific Eye Care Center
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1500 hrs., the pictured suspect entered Pacific Eye Care Center and stole cash and a pair of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene. Suspect 1: Male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black backpack with red straps. Clothes appeared to be dirty.
Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning
The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
