KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified
BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
Man injured in early morning shooting in SF’s Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said. He was taken to […]
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition
(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death
OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested Allegedly Attempted to Kidnap Children
BERKELEY — A woman with prior arrests for vandalism is now in trouble for allegedly trying to kidnap children. Dominque S. Walker, 36, of Berkeley, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing October 26. Walker allegedly tried to kidnap at least six children. The victims included both girls...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Killed 12-Year-Old on Sycamore Drive, Injured 2 Others
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
Don’t roll down your window: police release tips for how to stay safe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of homicides, a mass school shooting, and deadly car jackings have left some Oakland residents wondering what they can do to stay safe in their city. “People have consternation, fear, anxiety. It’s not just in one or two neighborhoods but most, if not all, of the neighborhoods in our […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Luxury Apartments Flood as Resident Arrested for Vandalism
A luxury downtown San Francisco apartment block has flooded after a resident vandalized the building, property management said. The 11th floor of 100 Van Ness is where the damage was allegedly made by the suspect. San Francisco Police confirmed they have arrested a 46-year-old resident, who has been booked in SF County Jail for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
KTVU FOX 2
Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A worker with a tree-trimming service was killed after he was "consumed" by a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police
Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
Mom: Son repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not clear […]
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Tree trimmer killed by wood chipper in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper, killing him midday Tuesday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. Police confirmed to KRON4 News they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming […]
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
