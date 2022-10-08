Fenner Medals to Lead Wolves to Win Over Tigers
For the first time this year, Centralia’s Von Wasson did not card the best score in a golf match. Though he shot a 38, good enough to take home medalist honors in almost any other competition, Luke Fenner finished one stroke ahead of him to lead Black Hills to a 242-268 victory over Centralia Friday afternoon at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.
Behind Wasson, the Tigers again struggled with consistency, with Tucker Weaver carding a 54, Caden Fitzgerald and Tig Hedgers scoring a 58 each, and Brady Sprague shooting a 60.
For the Wolves, Jack Casler shot a 47, Luke Verlangieri carded a 43, Malcolm Meierbachtol had a 56, and Hank Venable shot a 59.
The Tigers take on W.F. West next at Newaukum Golf Course on Monday, and then take on Rochester at Riverside for their regular season finale.
