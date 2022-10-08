ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Fenner Medals to Lead Wolves to Win Over Tigers

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBYhZ_0iRXA8UM00
A row of golf carts are parked in front of the clubhouse at Newaukum Golf Course Oct. 5.

For the first time this year, Centralia’s Von Wasson did not card the best score in a golf match. Though he shot a 38, good enough to take home medalist honors in almost any other competition, Luke Fenner finished one stroke ahead of him to lead Black Hills to a 242-268 victory over Centralia Friday afternoon at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Behind Wasson, the Tigers again struggled with consistency, with Tucker Weaver carding a 54, Caden Fitzgerald and Tig Hedgers scoring a 58 each, and Brady Sprague shooting a 60.

For the Wolves, Jack Casler shot a 47, Luke Verlangieri carded a 43, Malcolm Meierbachtol had a 56, and Hank Venable shot a 59.

The Tigers take on W.F. West next at Newaukum Golf Course on Monday, and then take on Rochester at Riverside for their regular season finale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Stave Off Wolves in Tight Matches

Avoiding a tie this time around, the Centralia boys tennis team defeated Black Hills Monday afternoon on the road, 4-2. Both the first singles and second singles matches featured three sets, with Josh Do of Black Hills narrowly defeating Jacoby Corwin of Centralia and Conner O’Dell of the Tigers defeating Parker Anderson of Black Hills in a pivotal third set after dropping the first.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Storm Back to Take Win on the Road

Facing an early deficit, and a hostile crowd, the Napavine volleyball team overcame several roadblocks in a four-set victory over Raymond on the road Monday night, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16. After the Tigers dropped a first set, facing some tough calls, midway through the second set they flipped a switch....
NAPAVINE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Start With 11, End With 9 in Blowout of Ducks

The field steadily opened up more and more as Toledo took on an under-staffed Toutle Lake side, as the Riverhawks blanked the Fighting Ducks 7-0. Toutle Lake came into the match with just nine players. After Hallie Cournyer made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, first-year coach Courtney Moore pulled a player off for Toledo, and after the lead hit five goals in the 26th, she took off another to make the game 9-on-9.
TOLEDO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Rochester, WA
City
Chehalis, WA
City
Riverside, WA
City
Home, WA
Tumwater, WA
Sports
City
Centralia, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Felled in Kalama

A short-handed Onalaska side held its own against Kalama for a half Monday on the road, but the defending state champs proved too much in a one-sided second period, as the Loggers fell 6-0. The Chinooks broke the scoreless deadlock in the 18th minute, but the Loggers held them to...
ONALASKA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Golf Course#Fenner#Win Over Tigers#Tig Hedgers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl; Victim’s Mother Accused of Helping Him Avoid Arrest

A 35-year-old Centralia man was arrested last week on eight felony sexual abuse charges stemming from two February 2021 incidents where he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s mother, a 34-year-old Centralia woman, was also arrested last week for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping the man avoid arrest.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
355
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy