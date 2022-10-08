Fenner Medals to Lead Wolves to Win Over Tigers

A row of golf carts are parked in front of the clubhouse at Newaukum Golf Course Oct. 5.

For the first time this year, Centralia’s Von Wasson did not card the best score in a golf match. Though he shot a 38, good enough to take home medalist honors in almost any other competition, Luke Fenner finished one stroke ahead of him to lead Black Hills to a 242-268 victory over Centralia Friday afternoon at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Behind Wasson, the Tigers again struggled with consistency, with Tucker Weaver carding a 54, Caden Fitzgerald and Tig Hedgers scoring a 58 each, and Brady Sprague shooting a 60.

For the Wolves, Jack Casler shot a 47, Luke Verlangieri carded a 43, Malcolm Meierbachtol had a 56, and Hank Venable shot a 59.

The Tigers take on W.F. West next at Newaukum Golf Course on Monday, and then take on Rochester at Riverside for their regular season finale.