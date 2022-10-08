Read full article on original website
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Recovery 10/11
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to give updates on recovery efforts and announce that temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies and crews temporary access to Sanibel Island for power restoration efforts. Once crews are on the island, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will resume repairs to restore access to the island for residents, which is expected to be complete by the end of this month. Full remarks can be found here.
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Major Update on Power Restoration Efforts on Sanibel Island
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $2.5 million Through the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to Help Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded an initial $2.5 million to businesses through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. This program was activated by Governor DeSantis following Hurricane Ian, to provide short-term, zero interest loans to small businesses that experienced financial impacts or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply now through December 2, 2022, or until all available funds are expended. To find more information, click here. Businesses in impacted counties that are receiving awards are:
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida's request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $126 Million to Northwest Florida on Four-Year Anniversary of Hurricane Michael and Affirms Florida’s Long-Term Commitment to Hurricane Ian Recovery
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by announcing over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Department of Economic Opportunity's (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis pointed out that just as the state has supported Northwest Florida for more than 4 years following Hurricane Michael, the state will also continue to be unwavering in its long-term commitment to rebuilding Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. Further, Governor DeSantis is calling on the United States Congress to expedite their process to secure funding to support long-term recovery efforts in Southwest Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
floridadisaster.org
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Toy Drive for Children Impacted by Ian
Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Ian. The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and non-profits in impacted counties to collect and deliver toys to the state's Disaster Recovery Centers. Anyone looking to donate a toy can find a list of sites where they can be dropped off or mailed in at floridastormrelief.com, and copied below. All toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Additional toy drop-off sites will be added in the coming days.
