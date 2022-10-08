Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by announcing over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Department of Economic Opportunity's (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis pointed out that just as the state has supported Northwest Florida for more than 4 years following Hurricane Michael, the state will also continue to be unwavering in its long-term commitment to rebuilding Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. Further, Governor DeSantis is calling on the United States Congress to expedite their process to secure funding to support long-term recovery efforts in Southwest Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO