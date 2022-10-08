Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Re-2, RFSD both up to the challenge of improving student testing scores
In many ways, fall 2022 feels like a world removed from spring 2020. COVID is certainly still here, but the widespread availability of boosters and vaccines have brought about a feeling of “normal.” Handshakes, salad bars and so much more are back — and it’s sometimes easy now to forget just how strange all of those things became for a period of time.
nwi.life
IU Northwest receives $3 million grant to increase retention and graduation rates, foster sense of community
In the last two years, the campus has received $8 million in funding due to its Hispanic Serving Institution designation. Indiana University Northwest was recently awarded a $3 million grant from the Developing Hispanic Serving Institution (DHSI) Program at the U.S. Department of Education (ED). The award will be distributed to IU Northwest at $600,000 per year for the next five years.
techgig.com
IIT Bombay overhauls the UG Degree curriculum to match evolving career patterns
IIT-Bombay updates its undergraduate curriculum to reflect shifting career trends to update its undergraduate (UG) curriculum to reflect evolving trends; it has added management, entrepreneurship, and design courses in addition to. humanities. to its usual core engineering program. IIT Bombay. engineering students will now take Humanities courses alongside Management, Entrepreneurship,...
