Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Ukraine “under missile attack” as explosions rock Kyiv, other cities
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday people were killed and injured in multiple missile strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment of the capital in months. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said the strikes, which could signal a major escalation in the eight-month-old war, appeared to be entirely punitive — retaliation meant to terrorize Ukrainian civilians in densely-populated urban neighborhoods, close to government buildings, with one even hitting a children’s playground.
Russia pounds Kyiv and other other Ukrainian cities with missiles
Des Moines schools install suicide alert software
A software program that monitors student computers for possible mental health emergencies was installed last week by Des Moines Public Schools. Why it matters: The program will help counselors identify and respond to students who are most at risk for suicide or harm from others through threats, violence and bullying.
Pro-Putin Hungarian PM Says Trump Can End Ukraine War — 'Hope For Peace'
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, on Tuesday said former U.S. President Donald Trump is the only person who can end the war in Ukraine. What Happened: Speaking at a panel event in Berlin, Orbán proposed that the U.S. should conduct peace...
As chaos and cholera thrive, Haitians balk at foreign military help
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Afraid of arrest, Iranians shot amid protests seek medical help online
As Iranians’ anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
North Korea calls recent missile tests “tactical nuclear” drills
Seoul — North Korea‘s recent missile tests involved “tactical nuclear” drills to simulate hitting the South, the North’s state-run media said Monday. It said the launches were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to U.S.-led joint military exercises in the region. Kim made...
