Wilton Manors, FL

Kathy Diebold: The Pompano children’s author who could

Pompano Beach – More than 20 years ago, when Pompano Beach author Kathy Diebold was living in Evansville, Indiana, she wrote a children’s story. She contacted the art department at a local college and found a student to do watercolor illustrations for it. A friend who was opening a publishing house offered to publish it but, for technical reasons, it never happened.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
LED lighting coming to the city’s darkest neighborhoods

Pompano Beach – Commissioners approved an agreement with FPL to install LED lighting in Cypress Lakes, Garden Isles, and Lyons Park, a move Commissioner Cindy Floyd believes will make the neighborhoods safer. In September, a carjacking occurred in nearby Cypress Bend which she said might have been prevented with...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Florida Entertainment
At Home with Gary: Selling and buying homes in a time of change, Part 1

If you’re trying to sell or buy a home in today’s real estate market, the Chinese proverb, “May you live in interesting times,” may come off as a curse. The bidding wars and over-asking-price sales of just a few months ago are gone. With inflation on the rise, the Fed raised rates. The average 30-year fixed mortgage today is over 7 percent, from under 4 percent in February.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Sept. 22

Pompano Beach –The Fall Festival and Marketplace is scheduled for Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd. The event will include family-friendly activities, music, food vendors, giveaways and more. Around the Dinner Table, the festival host, provides a platform for their culinary graduates and local businesses to showcase their delicacies and specialty goods for sale. The program was developed to provide the necessary tools to enter the food industry and assist existing small culinary businesses to succeed in the industry. For more information, visit aroundthedinnertablellc.com or call 954-304-7162.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
City charter may be in for serious scrutiny

Lighthouse Point – This city’s 66-year-old charter appears set for a major review or, at the very least, a facelift. Unamended since 1999, the document contains dozens of provisions repealed by the state’s Home Rule powers or converted into city ordinances. But its major provision, an elected...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
