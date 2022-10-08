Pompano Beach –The Fall Festival and Marketplace is scheduled for Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd. The event will include family-friendly activities, music, food vendors, giveaways and more. Around the Dinner Table, the festival host, provides a platform for their culinary graduates and local businesses to showcase their delicacies and specialty goods for sale. The program was developed to provide the necessary tools to enter the food industry and assist existing small culinary businesses to succeed in the industry. For more information, visit aroundthedinnertablellc.com or call 954-304-7162.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO