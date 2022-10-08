ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

dailyeasternnews.com

2022 Homecoming Court crowned Monday night

Nile Hile, a senior business management major, and Jaedah Franks, a junior biology major, became Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Monday night. In the Grand Ballroom to begin the 2022 Homecoming Week, the 2022 Homecoming Court was crowned Monday night including a King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Faculty/Staff Lord and Lady, and a Little Prince and Princess.
CHARLESTON, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –

We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
CHARLESTON, IL
WAND TV

Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School

Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
MOUNT ZION, IL
Charleston, IL
Illinois Society
Charleston, IL
WCIA

TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming Week to begin on Monday

Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming week will take place from Monday to Saturday and Eastern is hosting multiple events throughout the week. There are four events for the entire week along with daily events throughout the week. Paint the Town Blue is for local businesses, civic groups, and residents of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Airport manager quits after accusations of driving drunk on runway

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting.  Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her.  She’s […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

County board approves wind energy ordinance despite confusion, questions

The Coles County Board approved an amended ordinance for the Coles County Ordinance Governing Standards for Wind Energy Conversion Systems over 500kW on Tuesday evening. The board voted 8-4 for the amended ordinance for wind energy systems producing over 500 kilowatts of electricity. The board first voted on three just added recommended amendments to the ordinance made by Jesse Danley, the state’s attorney, and his office.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

A man threatens officials while intoxicated

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground

The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed

The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL

