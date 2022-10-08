Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Republican candidate Thomas Lynch sits down with IPM ahead of the November election
CHAMPAIGN — Congresswoman Robin Kelly is up for re-election in Illinois’ newly redrawn 2nd congressional district, which stretches from the Danville area to Chicago’s South Side. Kelly will face Republican challenger Thomas Lynch, a member of the Iroquois County Board, in the November midterm election. Lynch spoke...
dailyeasternnews.com
2022 Homecoming Court crowned Monday night
Nile Hile, a senior business management major, and Jaedah Franks, a junior biology major, became Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Monday night. In the Grand Ballroom to begin the 2022 Homecoming Week, the 2022 Homecoming Court was crowned Monday night including a King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Faculty/Staff Lord and Lady, and a Little Prince and Princess.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming Week to begin on Monday
Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming week will take place from Monday to Saturday and Eastern is hosting multiple events throughout the week. There are four events for the entire week along with daily events throughout the week. Paint the Town Blue is for local businesses, civic groups, and residents of Charleston...
Corporate county nursing home buyer wants to sell, asks to amend agreed-upon terms
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s largest nursing home may be up for sale for the second time in less than four years. The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home — now University Rehabilitation Center of C-U — purchased it from the county in 2019. The sale came with an agreement that […]
Airport manager quits after accusations of driving drunk on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
dailyeasternnews.com
County board approves wind energy ordinance despite confusion, questions
The Coles County Board approved an amended ordinance for the Coles County Ordinance Governing Standards for Wind Energy Conversion Systems over 500kW on Tuesday evening. The board voted 8-4 for the amended ordinance for wind energy systems producing over 500 kilowatts of electricity. The board first voted on three just added recommended amendments to the ordinance made by Jesse Danley, the state’s attorney, and his office.
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
985theriver.com
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Washington Examiner
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed
The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
