Read full article on original website
Related
I Just Rewatched The Entire "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy To Determine The Top 40 Most Epic Lines
"There is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."
How viral moment has impacted comedian from Lexington who chugged drink thrown by heckler
Since posting a clip of the incident to Twitter, Ariel Elias has gained 100,000-plus new followers. She says she’s seen more interest for show bookings and comedians she idolized are applauding her.
Comments / 0