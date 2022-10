Del Rio’s hopes for a return to the high school volleyball playoffs are still alive as the second half of district play begins this week. After opening play in District 30-6A with wins over Laredo LBJ and Laredo United South, the Queens dropped three straight to close out the first half of play. Their latest loss was a four-set defeat to rival Eagle Pass High on Saturday.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO