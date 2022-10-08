Read full article on original website
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
4Ever Family: Jayden
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Jayden is a sweet and loving 9 year-old boy...
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
A look inside the Texas DPS Crime Lab
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2021 the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco took in about 9,000 cases. The DPS crime lab was implemented in 1937 at Camp Mabry in Austin and today there are 16 labs across the state. ValleyCentral got an inside look at the DPS crime lab in Weslaco and how […]
Asked why she will not do chamber forums, De La Cruz says she has ‘already shared a stage’ with Vallejo
MCALLEN, Texas – Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz says the reason she will not debate Democrat Michelle Vallejo is because she has already “shared a stage” with her earlier in the campaign. However, the stage they shared was not a forum for the two candidates for...
Made in the 956: Valley hotel owner gives housing to families in need
Most people stay in hotels when they're on vacation or on a business trip, but one Valley man who owns some hotels is using them to help his community. Hiren Govind is the chief operating officer for the Qube Hotel Group, a career that started with his dad. "He's been...
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
Fall fest ‘Terror on Texas Ave.’ set to return for its second year
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October. The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers. The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 […]
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
Residents gather for Barktober Pet Fair in Mission
Valley pets and pet owners showed up to Barktober Pet Fair in Mission on Saturday. South Texas Wellness Vaccine Clinic was part of the pet fair, giving nail trims and microchipping pets. Furry friends were also showing off their outfits as they competed in a costume contest. Correction: The event...
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
Alligator Caught in Surf Stuns Texas Beachgoers
A huge alligator found itself in salty waters and surprised plenty of beachgoers on a popular stretch at South Padre Island, Texas. A 7.5 foot alligator worked its way into the salty waters and was eventually rescued by wildlife officials. Beachgoers started posting photos and videos of the alligator to...
Mission man gets 25 years in prison for assaulting a family member
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault on his family. Isidro Antonio Hernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to all offenses before jury selection began Oct. 5, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday. 370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez sentenced Hernandez to 25 years […]
