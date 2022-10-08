Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Red Wanting Blue To Play NYE Show at Goodyear Theater in Akron
Singer-songwriter JD Eicher will open the concert
Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"
New immersive animated experience comes to Cleveland in early 2023.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi learns firsthand how flamenco dance connects us all
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
Cleveland's Molly O'Malley To Release New EP on October 20
The singer-songwriter has already put out the EP's first single, 'Golden Hour'
wosu.org
Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer
Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
It's back! Haunted car wash returns to Medina for 2 weekends this Halloween season
MEDINA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story is from a previous season at the haunted car wash. Looking for some unique Halloween fun that's not your typical haunted attraction?. This one might be perfect for you... Just off I-71 along Route 18, the Rainforest...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
WKYC
Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal. To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
Overnight rain possible; Beautiful fall days ahead
Clouds increase late Sunday night as a weak disturbance moves through. There’s a slim chance of a stray shower early Monday morning, otherwise we’re waking up to a lot of cloud cover.
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
