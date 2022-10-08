ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel to reveal ‘surprising’ new material as Biden insists he can beat Trump again

The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is set to hold another hearing tomorrow, a session that member Zoe Lofgren says wil include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN yesterday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”On another front, Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he believes he “can beat Donald Trump again”. Both men are widely expected to run again in 2024, but neither has...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter charged in US with helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions

A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy