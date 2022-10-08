Read full article on original website
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conferenceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Marijuana Reform Advocates Worry Biden Administration Won’t Decriminalize It
The president asked for a review of marijuana’s place in the Controlled Substances Act, but hasn’t said it should be removed altogether.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel to reveal ‘surprising’ new material as Biden insists he can beat Trump again
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is set to hold another hearing tomorrow, a session that member Zoe Lofgren says wil include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN yesterday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”On another front, Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he believes he “can beat Donald Trump again”. Both men are widely expected to run again in 2024, but neither has...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter charged in US with helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions
A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in...
