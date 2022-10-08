Sheridan College in Johnson County announced the new Performing Arts Series in partnership with the Johnson County Public Library. This series will showcase members of the Sheridan College Performing Arts. All performances will be located at the Johnson County Public Library and are free and open to the public. The first event will be the Sheridan College Viol Concert, on Monday, October 17 at 6 pm. The second event will be theSheridan College Flute Choir performing on Monday, November 14, at 6 pm.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO