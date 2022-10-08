Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Swimming and Diving Results: October 7-8, 2022
The Lady Bronc swimmers and divers dropped both of their final 2 home duels of the season vs. Powell and Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled meet will on Friday and Saturday, October 14th and 15th at Laramie. Powell 102 Sheridan 81:. Kelly Walsh 101 Sheridan 83:
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College Performing Arts Series in Johnson County Begins Soon
Sheridan College in Johnson County announced the new Performing Arts Series in partnership with the Johnson County Public Library. This series will showcase members of the Sheridan College Performing Arts. All performances will be located at the Johnson County Public Library and are free and open to the public. The first event will be the Sheridan College Viol Concert, on Monday, October 17 at 6 pm. The second event will be theSheridan College Flute Choir performing on Monday, November 14, at 6 pm.
Sheridan Media
Museum at the Bighorns to celebrate 100 years the Girl Scouts of Wyoming
The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies, creating friendships and leaders and making a difference in the lives of girls in Wyoming for 100 years. To mark the event, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Museum at the Bighorns is hosting an event to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts in the Cowboy State.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt 2022
Caitlin Youngquist and Rebekah Hazelton at the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt. The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) held its 10th Annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt on October 6–9 at the Ranch at Ucross, Clearmont, Wyoming. Rebekah Hazelton, director of Wyoming Women’s Foundation talked about this year’s hunt....
Sheridan Media
WHP: Now is the time to prepare for winter driving
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to give some tips on preparing their vehicle for the changing weather. Although snow has yet to fall in Sheridan County, Jorgensen wanted the public to be prepared for possible early snow storms that may blanket the area.
Sheridan Media
Partial fire ban lifted in Sheridan County
The Sheridan County Commission has lifted the partial fire restrictions in the county. With the recommendation of the Sheridan County Fire Warden and the Fire Chiefs of the Rural Fire Protection Districts, the Sheridan County Commissioners have rescinded Resolution 22-07-025, which lifts the Partial Fire Restrictions imposed on July 22, 2022. According to a report from the County, effective immediately, open burning is allowed in Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
Commission Recognizes Employee, Ratifies License Agreement
During their recent meeting the Sheridan County Commission recognized an employee for their number of years of service in the assessor’s office. Commissioner Lonnie Wright. Sandra Coats-Wood received Chamber Bucks and a Certificate of Appreciation. Also approved by the commission was ratification of a License Agreement between the county...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Chief on Right Road, Other Happenings
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his recent report to the city council, discussed the Right Road event at Buffalo High School that his officers participated in. According to the BHS Facebook page, The Right Road, formerly Freshman Impact, gives sophomores and juniors the opportunity to get information and real life experience about making right and wrong choices concerning drinking/driving, internet predators, addiction, peer pressure, bullying, and suicide among others.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Bobcat Estates Subdivision
The Sheridan County Commission has approved the subdivision permit for BH Bobcat, LLC on the recommendation of the Planning & Zoning Commission. County Planner Mark Reid explained that BH Bobcat applied for the permit on a roughly 126-acre property south of Sheridan zoned as (UR) Urban Reidential. The plan is...
