hooversun.com
High school sports recap: Jags football team earns region win
Spain Park running back Dakari Shanks (20) runs for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Todd Lester. Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Alabama Player Says Jimbo Fisher Tipped Final Play Call
Texas A&M’s final pass to defeat the Crimson Tide ultimately fell incomplete.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama vs. Texas A&M's Final Play
Texas A&M was just a few yards away from taking down Alabama for a second-straight season. The Aggies got all the way down to the Crimson Tide's three-yard line before they were stopped at the buzzer. A lot of fans and analysts have been going at Jimbo Fisher for the...
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on Oct. 6.
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
alreporter.com
Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race
The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Birmingham’s Southside
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was riding a bicycle when he was struck. The driver left the scene. The victim,...
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
