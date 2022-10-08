ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

hooversun.com

High school sports recap: Jags football team earns region win

Spain Park running back Dakari Shanks (20) runs for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Todd Lester. Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future

Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on Oct. 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
styleblueprint.com

9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race

The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
MIDFIELD, AL

