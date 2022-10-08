Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
dallasexpress.com
Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport
A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus
AT&T said it needs more technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Thomas Jensen/Unsplash. AT&T is struggling to find new technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas News reports that the Dallas-based company is dangling a $5,000 bonus to fill their installation and cable splicing technician jobs. The bonus is split up in parts, with $1,000 awarded after working 90 days, $1,500 at six months, and the rest given out after one year of work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-acre multifamily development in the works in north McKinney
The 383-unit development is located on the west side of Bois D Arc Road, just south of US 380. (Courtesy City of McKinney) Irving-based developer JPI has plans for a new multifamily development in northern McKinney called the Jefferson Bois D’ Arc Apartments, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.
dmagazine.com
What $2 Million-Plus Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate
Steps from White Rock Lake, this home’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of its three-quarters of an acre and creek. The primary suite is generously sized, with a wood-burning fireplace and dual walk-in closets. Scott Jackson for Compass RE Texas, LLC. $2,290,000, 4016 Stanford Ave., University Park. 4 bedrooms |...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Largest Budget Ever Unanimously Approved by Dallas City Council
In an open letter published to Texas Metro News, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the $4.51 billion budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget, the largest ever budget for the city. Johnson shared that the budget received a unanimous vote of 15-0 from the city council. The last time a...
nypressnews.com
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing — but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic — but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Coast Guard calls off search for Dallas man pulled out to sea off coast of Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The U.S. Coast Guard called off its three-day search for a Dallas man struggling in the water off the coast of Puerto Rico. 24-year-old Bruttus Walter was last seen swimming at Steps beach in Rincon, Puerto Rico on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Coast Guard says...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens location in Haslet, Texas
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location at 2100 Avondale Haslet Road in Haslet, Texas. Anthony Favara will manage the branch. Favara joined ABC Supply’s Garland, Texas, location in 2018 as an outside sales representative. During his sales tenure, Favara built a loyal customer base and quickly became one of the top sales associates in his district, the company announced.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
papercitymag.com
Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic
What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million
The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
keranews.org
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust
Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
Comments / 0