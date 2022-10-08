ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport

A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus

AT&T said it needs more technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Thomas Jensen/Unsplash. AT&T is struggling to find new technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas News reports that the Dallas-based company is dangling a $5,000 bonus to fill their installation and cable splicing technician jobs. The bonus is split up in parts, with $1,000 awarded after working 90 days, $1,500 at six months, and the rest given out after one year of work.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
dmagazine.com

What $2 Million-Plus Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

Steps from White Rock Lake, this home’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of its three-quarters of an acre and creek. The primary suite is generously sized, with a wood-burning fireplace and dual walk-in closets. Scott Jackson for Compass RE Texas, LLC. $2,290,000, 4016 Stanford Ave., University Park. 4 bedrooms |...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Taxes#Creditcards Com#Air France Klm
dallasexpress.com

Largest Budget Ever Unanimously Approved by Dallas City Council

In an open letter published to Texas Metro News, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the $4.51 billion budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget, the largest ever budget for the city. Johnson shared that the budget received a unanimous vote of 15-0 from the city council. The last time a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Madrid, Spain
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Haslet, Texas

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location at 2100 Avondale Haslet Road in Haslet, Texas. Anthony Favara will manage the branch. Favara joined ABC Supply’s Garland, Texas, location in 2018 as an outside sales representative. During his sales tenure, Favara built a loyal customer base and quickly became one of the top sales associates in his district, the company announced.
HASLET, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic

What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust

Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy