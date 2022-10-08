ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, OH

Versailles, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

It’s a family affair at Versailles volleyball

VERSAILLES — All across high school sports, there are teams that feature siblings. Twins, triplets or siblings close in age get to play the sport they love together. For Versailles volleyball, there’s a whole bunch of siblings within their program. The Lady Tigers feature five sets of siblings...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Standard

Betty Quellhorst

Betty A. Quellhorst, age 88, of New Bremen, died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:59 P.M. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on March 9, 1934 in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Willis V. and Waneta C. (Timmerman) Holdren. On September 17, 1955, she married Lowell G. Quellhorst who survives in New Bremen.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Daily Standard

Susie Wagner

Susie (Borgert) Wagner, age 88 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Maria Stein to the late Julius and Frances (Hartings) Borgert. On April 29, 1961 she married Edward "Eddie" Wagner, who survives living in Celina.
CELINA, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

Mary Jane Stechschulte

No words can adequately describe what our mom meant to us. How do you summarize the incredible gift of being adored by the quintessential mother? She was more than we deserved. She was everything we needed. While grateful she lived for eighty-seven years, no length of time could lessen the immeasurable loss we feel with her absence.
KALIDA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Adolph’s building demolished

NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
birchrestaurant.com

17 of the Best Restaurants in Richmond, IN

One of the great things about traveling is seeing different parts of the U.S. and trying the local food. Sometimes the best finds are tiny, locally owned restaurants that you wouldn’t have found if you didn’t stumble upon them. When traveling around the Richmond, area, here are some...
RICHMOND, IN
Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 10/15/2022

When: Saturday, Oct 15th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM (doors open @ 8:00 AM). Preview Friday, Oct 14th, 2022 12:00PM – 5:00PM) Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #3, 5319 Warner Sebring Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Travel Trailer, Horse Trailer, Utility Trailer, Horse Jogging Cart, Saddles – Harness – Accessories,...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

