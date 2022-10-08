Read full article on original website
Versailles, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coldwater High School football team will have a game with Versailles High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
Daily Advocate
It’s a family affair at Versailles volleyball
VERSAILLES — All across high school sports, there are teams that feature siblings. Twins, triplets or siblings close in age get to play the sport they love together. For Versailles volleyball, there’s a whole bunch of siblings within their program. The Lady Tigers feature five sets of siblings...
Daily Standard
Betty Quellhorst
Betty A. Quellhorst, age 88, of New Bremen, died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:59 P.M. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on March 9, 1934 in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Willis V. and Waneta C. (Timmerman) Holdren. On September 17, 1955, she married Lowell G. Quellhorst who survives in New Bremen.
Daily Standard
Susie Wagner
Susie (Borgert) Wagner, age 88 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Maria Stein to the late Julius and Frances (Hartings) Borgert. On April 29, 1961 she married Edward "Eddie" Wagner, who survives living in Celina.
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Daily Standard
Mary Jane Stechschulte
No words can adequately describe what our mom meant to us. How do you summarize the incredible gift of being adored by the quintessential mother? She was more than we deserved. She was everything we needed. While grateful she lived for eighty-seven years, no length of time could lessen the immeasurable loss we feel with her absence.
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
birchrestaurant.com
17 of the Best Restaurants in Richmond, IN
One of the great things about traveling is seeing different parts of the U.S. and trying the local food. Sometimes the best finds are tiny, locally owned restaurants that you wouldn’t have found if you didn’t stumble upon them. When traveling around the Richmond, area, here are some...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
countynewsonline.org
Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 10/15/2022
When: Saturday, Oct 15th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM (doors open @ 8:00 AM). Preview Friday, Oct 14th, 2022 12:00PM – 5:00PM) Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #3, 5319 Warner Sebring Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Travel Trailer, Horse Trailer, Utility Trailer, Horse Jogging Cart, Saddles – Harness – Accessories,...
utilitydive.com
AES Ohio outlook turns negative on weak financial performance, uncertain regulatory support: Moody’s
Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook for DPL and Dayton Power & Light, or DP&L, The AES Corp. subsidiaries known as AES Ohio, to negative from stable, in part to reflect “persistently weak” consolidated financial performance, the ratings agency said Friday. There is also “heightened uncertainty around the...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
