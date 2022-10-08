Read full article on original website
Susie Wagner
Susie (Borgert) Wagner, age 88 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Maria Stein to the late Julius and Frances (Hartings) Borgert. On April 29, 1961 she married Edward "Eddie" Wagner, who survives living in Celina.
Betty Quellhorst
Betty A. Quellhorst, age 88, of New Bremen, died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:59 P.M. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on March 9, 1934 in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Willis V. and Waneta C. (Timmerman) Holdren. On September 17, 1955, she married Lowell G. Quellhorst who survives in New Bremen.
Mary Jane Stechschulte
No words can adequately describe what our mom meant to us. How do you summarize the incredible gift of being adored by the quintessential mother? She was more than we deserved. She was everything we needed. While grateful she lived for eighty-seven years, no length of time could lessen the immeasurable loss we feel with her absence.
Chickasaw man granted early release from prison
CELINA - After serving nearly 14 years at multiple prisons, a 37-year-old former Chickasaw man is set to walk out of Mercer County jail a free man this morning, with several conditions attached to his early release. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham, after due consideration, granted Nicholas...
